IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Cousins shines in return to Sac; World Series off to entertaining start

COUSINS VICTIMIZES KINGS: There was the standing ovation when he was introduced, but DeMarcus Cousins came to Sacramento for redemption. He got it in a 114-106 New Orleans Pelicans win over the Sacramento Kings. He notches 41 points and 23 rebounds, a truly impressive night. The Kings build a 19 point lead only to see it erased in the third and fourth quarters. Cousins unveiled his new persona, largely absent of the scowls that earmarked his days in Sacramento. No technical fouls on the season for Boogie. For Cousins, it truly was a sweet return.

HOUSTON MAKES IT: Memories of the old Colt 45's. Games played in a stadium where the mosquitoes wore saddles. The Astrodome emerges as the most entertaining venue of its time. Now the Astros have their second shot at the World Series. They vanquish the Yankees after going down 3-2 in the ALCS. With all of Houston's recent hardships after Hurricane Harvey, they now look at total redemption. Two old National League teams clash. Now in the American League, it is the Astros' big chance. They are truly the voice of Houston.

EXTRA INNINGS THRILLER: This is what the World Series is all about. The Dodgers and Astros put on an incredible show in Game 2. The Astros scratch out a run in the eighth to make it 3-2. They get a homer in the ninth to tie the game. Both teams score two in the 10th. The Astros score two in the 11th and the Dodgers respond with one. Astros win 7-6. The Dodgers use their entire bullpen. The Astros have double-barrel action in theirs as the final out is finally recorded. A 4 hour, 30 minute extraordinary contest to tie the series at 1-1.

MINERS FALL AT HOME: Three trips to the red zone produce frustration for the Miners in this 23-0 loss at home to Granite Bay. NU gains 203 yards on the ground bolstered by Dawson Fay (97) and Tyler Nielsen (73). Hayden Fay pulls in three receptions for 44 yards. Defense plays well, but it is the second straight shutout. Down the stretch we go with a final tilt vs. Oak Ridge at home.

COLFAX PREVAILS: It is a 31-14 loss for the Bear River Bruins. Colfax is strong on the ground. Bear River spots Colfax a 14-0 lead before they tie it. However, Colfax executes well down the stretch and comes away victorious. Colfax outgains Bear River 546-207 in total yards.

CRYING LONELY TEARDROPS: KNCO's Tom Fitzsimmons was last seen shedding a few final tears into an already drenched towel. The Sharks go into Madison Square Garden and best his New York Rangers, 4-1. For the Sharks, Tim Heed scores his first NHL goal and the game winner. Well-played road game for San Jose that left the NY faithful booing at the end of the tilt.

LYNCH PUNISHED: It is a one game suspension for Raiders Marshawn Lynch after he makes "deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials," says the NFL. Poor judgment for the mercurial Lynch who comes off the bench after a play in which he was not "directly involved." As he did for the remainder of the Thursday night tilt vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, he will have to watch the game from the stands. Lesson learned? Probably not.

COWBOYS DOMINATE: It is a 40-10 whitewash at Levi's Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys. Tough sledding for the 49ers. Special team turnover, fumbles, five sacks and a general lack of execution spell this debacle. Now 0-7 on the season with the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow. With Jim Harbaugh long gone, the glory days are in the rear view mirror. Four coaches in four years. Tough to watch unless you are a Cowboys fan.

NAUGHTY, NAUGHTY: It has been a frustrating start for Golden State. On Saturday night, Steph Curry gets heaved from the game after throwing his mouthpiece at a referee in the closing minute. Kevin Durant is also excused in the moments that follow. It overshadows a 111-101 Memphis Grizzlies triumph.

RAPINOE SPEAKS OUT AGAINST FIFA: The body that governs world soccer comes under fire by US Women's star Megan Rapinoe. The U.S. comes off the 2015 World Cup victory. FIFA has nominated 18 year-old Deyna Castellanos of Venezuela as the Best FIFA Women's World Player of 2017. Castellanos has never played professionally or for the Venezuelan National Team. She calls FIFA "old, male, and stale. FIFA doesn't really care."

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.