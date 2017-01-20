IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Chargers make their move; Warriors take round 2 | TheUnion.com

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: San Diego has lost its NFL team. After voting down a bond that would keep them there, Chargers owner Dean Spanos opts for a small venue for now. He reluctantly leaves San Diego for what looks like greener pastures. The L.A. market boosts team value significantly. For the first two years, the Chargers will play in a 27,000 seat stadium, the home of the MLS’ Los Angeles Galaxy. Then, it is off to the new $2.6 billion stadium in Inglewood that they will share with the Rams. San Diego may hate Spanos in the forthcoming years, but they simply failed in their attempt to keep the team.

WARRIORS TAKE ROUND 2: It is a thrashing of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. In the 126-91 rout, Cleveland has no answers as the Golden State Warriors filet the hapless Cavaliers defense. Curry shines with 20 points, but Durant and Thompson weigh heavy in the win. It is a severe trouncing by Golden State. Up by 40 at times, they dominate in every aspect of the game, most notably shot percentage.

KINGS NOT IN THE MIX: Don’t expect any playoff games at Golden 1 this year. The Sacramento Kings do not have what it takes. They win but one game of the last seven. Rudy Gay suffers a serious achilles injury. The team cannot win tough games. It is just not in the cards for a post season debut of the new arena. They rank poorly in most NBA statistics including 19th in points scored and 29th in rebounds. Plan your golf outings early.

NBA SOUTH OF THE BORDER: It is still in a preliminary stage, but the NBA is exploring a franchise in Mexico City. “In terms of a franchise in Mexico City, it’s something we are going to look at,” says Commissioner Adam Silver. State-of-the-art arena and the onramp to Latin America are both strong reasons. However, what to do with Seattle and other U.S. cities? Silver hints at a round-robin NBA tournament in Mexico soon. A provocative item on the agenda.

BUST SATURDAY/BOOM SUNDAY: Atlanta humbles Seattle 36-20 while New England dispatches Houston 34-16 a week ago in NFL playoff action. Tom Brady overwhelms the Texans and the Seahawks see the clock strike 12 against an excellent Falcons squad. Sunday is a different story. Green Bay and Pittsburgh win by a combined total of five points. The Packers are victors on a field goal as time expires while Kansas City’s big chance to win is negated by left tackle Eric Fisher’s holding call that negates a successful two-point conversion. Regardless, each road team steals one on Sunday.

RODGERS IS THE MAN: For the second straight week, Chico’s Aaron Rodgers is the playoffs’ MVP. He goes 28-of-43 for 356 yards. He puts the Packers in position to win the game when he completes a 3rd-and-20 pass to Jared Cook with :03 remaining, setting up the winning field goal and the Packers move on 34-31. The Cowboys, on the brink of OT, watch the game dissolve in the final 10 seconds.

SHARKS CONTINUE STRONG ROLL: It is a 3-1 week for the San Jose Sharks. They enjoy big wins vs. Winnipeg, Los Angeles, and Tampa Bay. The only blemish is a 4-0 loss vs. St. Louis a week ago. They are on a 5-of-7 victory roll. Martin Jones quietly continues as one of the league’s best goaltenders. However, Logan Couture has three goals in five games and Brent Burns shows why he is the NHL’s best defenseman. The Sharks are among a trio of teams atop the Pacific Division in the west. This is an exciting team with great prospects for another postseason run.

BIG MAC PARDONED: Legendary Giants first baseman and outfielder Willie McCovey, who prowled the confines of Candlestick Park for the majority of his famous career, is pardoned for a 1995 tax evasion charge by outgoing President Obama. Willie Mac failed to report proceeds from autograph signings from 1988 to 1990. Long overdue. Willie stated, “I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Obama not only for this kind gesture on my behalf, but also for his tireless service to all Americans.”

FINAL THOUGHT: Put February 11 on your calendar when the Golden State Warriors take on the Thunder in Oklahoma CIty. Should be an entertaining contest.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.