IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Brady gets it done; Shanahan tackles two roles | TheUnion.com

MIRACLE FOR PATRIOTS: Or was it? No game statistics necessary other than the score. The Patriots came way back to win Super Bowl LI in overtime 34-28. New England trails 28-3 with a little more than two minutes to play in the third quarter. Then comes the frenetic comeback. Two late touchdowns combined with two point conversions bring it even at 28. The Pats win the OT coin toss and march down the field for the winning touchdown. Simply classic. The Falcons are left to figure out what happened. Great win for Tom Brady and company.

SHANAHAN RUNS IT OUTSIDE THE BOX: New 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan decides to go it alone. There will be no offensive coordinator in San Francisco. Shanahan will, in essence, fill both roles. The Cleveland Browns are the only other team without an offensive coordinator. Shanahan will utilize Mike McDaniel as the run-game guru and Rich Scangarello as the quarterbacks coach. Both have ties with the Atlanta Falcons.

KINGS BEST WARRIORS: As unlikely as it might sound, Sacramento plays their best game of the season at Golden 1 for a dazzling 109-106 OT victory over Golden State. Although Steph Curry records 35 points while Klay Thompson scores 26, DeMarcus Cousins tallies 32 points and a gets a very strong contribution by bench players Willie Cauley-Stein (14 points), Anthony Tolliver (11 points) and Matt Barnes (11 points) to get the Kings to the winner’s circle. Warriors coach Steve Kerr is tossed from this tilt. It is a complete 53 minute effort for Sacramento.

COUSINS EARNS SUSPENSION: It must be a hangover from the win vs. the Warriors. Cousins goes mercurial…twice. He earns his 15th and 16th technical fouls Monday night in 112-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls. At the end of the third period, he shoves a Chicago assistant coach during a tussle he had no case in even being involved. Then with 1.1 seconds remaining, he earns a senseless second technical. It is an automatic one-game suspension. Cousins inability to get his temper and constant complaining under control remains a disturbing issue.

CIRCUS COMES TO MSG: Charles Oakley believes “once a Knick, always a Knick”…except for Wednesday night. In the first quarter, he goes after Knicks owner James Dolan. Security steps in. Oakley battles guards, and then is forcibly led out of the arena. Phil Jackson tries to intervene. It is a handcuffed Oakley who shouts, “Let me go!” He continues with obcenities. Regardless, he is arrested and the game goes on. Knicks lose 119-116 against the Clippers. Team issues a statement proclaiming Oakley behaved “in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner.” So goes another night in the NBA.

THOMPSON ERUPTS: It is a Golden State victory over Chicago by a score of 123-92. However, Klay Thompson steals the show with 28 points. He is 10-for-18 on field goals and 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. Just what the doctor orders on Wednesday night. Warriors sit at 43-8 for the season, in control of the NBA’s top spot by four games over San Antonio.

KINGS STILL SEARCHING: Sacramento is 4-6 over the last 10 games. They sit 3.5 games out of the playoffs as of Friday. They are only 9-15 at Golden 1 and 12-17 in their own conference. Tongue-in-cheek, they are winning with greater regularity, but will have to put on an earnest push if they hope to overtake Portland and Denver. They are tied with Dallas. Again, they will be hard-pressed to make it where they would most likely face the Warriors in the first round.

OAKLAND COLISEUM/A’S HONOR HENDERSON: The Oakland A’s/Coliseum turf will now be known as Rickey Henderson Field. On Opening Night, there will be an official ceremony. Long known for his accomplishments on the field, Henderson gets his dues for an incredible Hall of Fame career. Kudos to the A’s for honoring his legacy.

ROMO DEFECTS TO LA: The Dodgers have signed ex-Giant closer Sergio Romo to a one-year deal. After getting burned to the note of $9.5 million on Brian Wilson, L.A. opted to only offer a single year. Romo has been the cornerstone of the Giants’ bullpen for the long-term past, but hopes to find new life with the Dodgers.

