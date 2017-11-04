IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: Astros blast off; Sharks sweep through week

HOUSTON WORLD CHAMPS: The Astros get it done in game seven. They victimize Yu Darvish with five runs in the first two innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers never recover. The pride of Houston prevails. Not even Hurricane Harvey could stop this squad. It was a great World Series, and Houston deserved to take it all. For the Dodgers, yet another failure.

SHARKS HOT: It is a nifty three-game winning streak as the Sharks are surging against tough opponents. They go 3-0-0 for the week with a big tilt tonight vs. Anaheim today. Joe Thornton moves into 20th place all-time among league scorers as he records his 1,400th point. He has at least one point in seven of eight games. Defenseman Tim Heed continues to shine with 7 points in 8 games. Big wins vs. Buffalo, Toronto, and Nashville. Goaltender Martin Jones records his 6th win in 7 games. They are moving towards the top of the pack in the Pacific Division.

0-8 AFTER DISMAL FIRST HALF: The San Francisco 49ers fall in Philadelphia 33-10. It was not that close. The first 30 minutes spelled the 49ers fate on the day. They punted on every series except two in which the Eagles intercepted C.J. Beathard. One of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown. The Eagles produced 15 points in 31-second span. In all, the 49ers lose four starters to injury and Beathard goes 17 for 36. It reminded the faithful of last week vs. Dallas.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO: This is a good trade for the 49ers. Garappolo is a highly-regarded quarterback. Would the 49ers be 0-8 if they had him at the helm? Will this vastly increase the efficiency of a team struggling to score points? Could the lethargic offensive game score seven to 14 additional points per game with this trade? This is the right move at this time.

RADIERS FADING: The Buffalo Bills prove they are a strong team after their 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders. It is five straight scores for the Bills from the second through fourth quarters. Derek Carr goes 31-for-49 for 313 yards, but the run game is lackluster with a mere 64 yards on 14 carries. One Oakland fumble results in a 40-yard TD return by the Bills. Now at 3-5, hopes are dissolving quickly.

KINGS DISAPPOINT: Sacramento sports radio asks, "Where is the fire and passion?" It has not appeared yet. Tuesday and Wednesdays games were just plain bad. Thirty points at half vs. Indiana with 36-percent shooting. A 101-83 loss. Boston was just as bad with a 113-86 loss. Near the bottom of the league in most categories. A 1-7 start. Just unacceptable…again.

WARRIORS ON TRACK: They spot San Antonio 19 points, but roar back for a 112-92 win on Thursday night against the Spurs. They shoot 52-percent on the night. More importantly, the Warriors are first in the league in field goal percentage and scoring while No. 2 in 3-point plays. It is a nice 5-1 run over the last six games. So much fire power and a great trend upwards.

A'S MAXWELL ARRESTED: It has been a bad off-season for A's catcher Bruce Maxwell. Two weeks ago he accuses an Alabama waiter of not serving him because he knelt during the national anthem in September. The waiter calls it an "absolute lie." Last Saturday night, he is arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct after he aims a gun at a Scottsdale food delivery person. He gets carted off to jail where he will probably proclaim himself a victim. The A's are investigating.

KAEPERNICK TARGETS NFL/PRESIDENT TRUMP: It is a tiring saga. Colin Kaepernick now searches for the needle in a haystack as he names Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, President Donald Trump, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL, the Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and the Baltimore Ravens as his high-profile list of targets in his grievance filed against the NFL. Weary of all the drama? Watch for this to go on for months.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.