IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: 49ers put trust in Lynch; Bieber gets pasted | TheUnion.com

RAIDERS MOVE TO VEGAS DIZZYING: Yes, Mark Davis is resolved to move to Las Vegas. He makes commitments to Nevada’s Governor. Roger Goodell proclaims that he expects the NFL to “report back to them as early as December, but more likely later than that.” Casino Mogul Sheldon Adelson withdraws his $650 million towards the new $1.9 billion stadium. Goldman Sachs is also out. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says she has something to show the NFL. Davis claims the move is still on track. It is a mess. Exhausting to follow. Mayor Schaaf is way too late. As the San Diego Chargers become the Los Angeles Chargers, the Oakland Raiders will soon follow suit and change names.

LYNCH DOOMED?: The 49ers make the stunning statement that former Stanford and NFL star John Lynch is the new GM. Go figure. Jed York proclaims that he is convinced Lynch can surround himself with a “great staff” in his first foray into the NFL front office. It is a six-year deal for a man with no executive experience. Since retirement, Lynch has been a Fox Sports broadcaster. Kyle Shanahan is selected as the new head coach. Hard to sometimes figure out things in Santa Clara.

SERENA DOMINANT AGAIN: It is No. 23! At the Australian Open, Serena Williams takes her 23rd Grand Slam on the tennis circuit. The victim is her sister, Venus by a 6-4, 6-4 set count. Venus gives Serena everything she can handle, but in the end, it is Serena again. Dominance for more than 18 years, you wonder whether she is the greatest female athlete ever?

ABC STRIKES OUT: It is the big Saturday night match-up for the Golden State Warriors and L.A. Clippers last weekend. ABC hopes for a highly-competitive game, but it is a flop. Golden State lays claim to a 144-98 pasting of the Clippers. Yes, it is a 46 point margin of victory. Steph Curry hits for 43 points and nine 3-pointers. By contrast, Blake Griffin only nets 20 points. This game is over early, and ABC is left to lament its lost audience after the third quarter when the Warriors lead 117-74.

CURRY NEVER LEFT: Many assert that Steph Curry is having an offseason. This week proves them wrong. Forty three points last Saturday vs. the Clippers, 39 points and six 3’s vs. the Charlotte Hornets in which he only missed six shots all night and 29 points in the Clippers rematch on Thursday night. Warriors win the three games by a combined total of 403-329. Perfect week for the Dubs. Curry rising!

KINGS SHOW RESILIENCY: After a heartbreaking overtime loss in Indiana last Friday night, the Sacramento Kings play their most inspiring game of the season with a remarkable 109-106 win against the tough Charlotte Hornets. Sacramento refuses to go away. They lead 85-77 going into the fourth. The Hornets reclaim the lead. However, the Kings play a strong fourth. Cousins leads all scorers with 35 points including several clutch field goals down the stretch. It is an inspiring night.

MARLEAU’S LEGACY: On Thursday night, San Jose Sharks Patrick Marleau seemed to punch his Hall-of-Fame ticket. His first period goal was No. 500! He holds nearly every Sharks franchise record with 1,463 games played, 500 goals, 1,064 points, 158 power-play goals, 17 shorthanded goals, nine overtime goals, and 97 game-winning goals. He plays all of his NHL games in Sharks teal. It was an emotional first period intermission interview. Marleau is one of the true gentlemen of the game. I feel privileged to have witnessed his first as well as his 500th goal. A simply incredible accomplishment.

PACIFIC DIVISION SHOWS WELL, LOSES: The NHL All Star game features a brilliant 3-on-3 format of the midseason classic. The Metropolitan Division faces the Pacific Division in the finals. San Jose Sharks Joe Pavelski, Brent Burns, and Martin Jones play well. In the finals, it is a 4-3 conquest for the Metropolitan. Burns gets a goal and an assist. Pavelski scores two goals and one assist. A great hockey weekend.

JUSTIN BIEBER GETS PASTED: Former NHL Star Chris Pronger is known for his punishing checks along the boards. In Saturday night’s celebrity/veteran game, Pronger crushes pop star Justin Bieber into the boards. The picture goes viral as a hysterical Pronger and a crumpled Bieber crash into the boards. It is a hilarious moment in which the NHL’s Department of Player Safety threatens to punish Pronger. Did Bieber finally get his due?

FINAL THOUGHT: Tonight’s tilt in Sacramento vs. The Warriors promises to answer a lot of question. Or will it just create more?

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.