IN THE WAKE OF THE WEEK: 49ers look better in loss; MLB powers to HR record

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: A much improved effort offensively by the San Francisco 49ers is complemented by a defense that allows the L.A. Rams to score on seven of their first eight possessions. With 5:08 to play, the Niners narrow the gap to 41-33. The ensuing kickoff is a turnover by the Rams. On a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line, Carlos Hyde runs for a TD. The 2-point conversion fails. San Francisco on-side kicks and recovers. On a fourth-and-20, Hoyer is sacked and the dream of a victory dissolves. Final Score: Rams 41, 49ers 39.

MLB HOME RUN RECORD: When Alex Gordon of the Kansas City Royals homered on Tuesday night it set a regular season MLB record with 5,694 round-trippers. It breaks the mark set in 2000 during the Steroids Era. Giants Manager Bruce Bochy commented, "My biggest take on it is that players are trying to hit more home runs." Many stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are boosting the numbers.

BRUINS SHINE IN MARYSVILLE: One has to wonder if this is the beginning of a stellar season. Last week it was a 46-7 trouncing of Marysville. The scoring is spread throughout the offense and the defense is close to air-tight. Another impressive one for Luke Baggett. He goes 15-for-22 for 169 yards. One more tune-up before league play. It looks like an exciting upcoming league campaign.

MINERS SURVIVE IN NAPA: After losing by one point last year, the Miners win by one vs. Napa this time. The offense has yet to find its stride, but the defense and special teams are sending a firm message. On offense, it is Dawson Fay with 71 yards and a TD, and a 92 yard kickoff return. Justin Houlihan defensively records 10 tackles.

BLUE COLLAR RAIDERS: Derek Carr is simply one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He goes 23-for-28 for 230 yards, three TD's and no interceptions in a 45-20 domination of the New York Jets. It is a workmanlike effort on both sides of the line. A complete game that includes Michael Crabtree grabbing six receptions for 80 yards and three TD's. Raiders look balanced and ready for Sunday night. Impressive performance.

CUBS OUTRAGED: In last Friday's game, the battery for the Chicago Cubs got tossed over a third strike mis-call by umpire Jordan Baker. St. Louis pitcher Carlos Martinez singles in a run on the next pitch. Cubs pitcher John Lackey is outraged. He is immediately tossed after he had backed-up home plate. Catcher Wilson Contreras earns the heave-ho after he throws his mask and it hits umpire Baker. A wild scene at Wrigley in which Contreras earns a two-game suspension while Lackey absorbs a fine. Cubs go on to win 8-2.

ANDREW BOGUT REUNITES WITH WALTON: The center for the Warriors 2015 championship team has signed with Luke Walton and the L.A. Lakers. Bogut suffered a leg fracture in his first game as a Cleveland Cavalier last season. The Lakers are steadily improving and still are rumored to have their sights set on LeBron James.

THE UGLY DILEMMA: Five football players in the tiny community of Creston, Iowa staged a cross burning that, of course, made its way onto social media. One student held a Confederate flag while another sported what appeared to be an assault rifle. Now the school and community need to figure out what to do in the aftermath. All have been suspended from the team for now. However, with African American players on the team, the school and community have to decide where to proceed from here. Of course, all apologized, but their poor judgment resonates throughout the state.

REALLY?: A team of 8 year-olds in Belleville, Illinois kneels during the National Anthem prior to their youth football contest. Coach Orlando Gooden thought it was a good "teaching moment" in light of the civil unrest in St. Louis after the shooting of a black man by a white police officer. Nothing like learning young. And, you wonder why Colin Kaepernick is not employed. When will pride in our country re-emerge in football?

