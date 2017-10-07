HOMECOMING HEARTBREAKER: Nevada Union football falls to Woodcreek on final play of game

What was shaping up to be a happy homecoming for the Nevada Union football team quickly soured when the Timberwolves from Woodcreek scored on the final play of the game to grab a, 54-53, victory Friday night at Hooper Stadium.

After a 12-yard touchdown run by Nevada Union's Isreal Gonzales put the Miners up 53-48 with 1:01 left in the game, the Timberwolves drove the length of the field and gave themselves one final shot from the 11-yard line. With 2.8 seconds on the clock, Woodcreek quarterback Carter Krupp took the snap, scrambled out of the pocket and heaved a desperation pass into a mass of players in the end zone. The ball was tipped up and fell into the waiting hands of Peyton Allen to give Woodcreek the victory.

"Every loss is hard," head coach Dennis Houlihan said. "There's nothing else to say."

The Miners (2-5, 0-3 Sierra Foothill League) had trailed 34-21 in the third quarter, but a 1-yard touchdown run by Dawson Fay and a 31-yard bruising touchdown run by Gonzales brought the score even at 34-34. On Gonzales' touchdown run he broke several tackles as he weaved his way into the end zone.

Woodcreek (2-6, 1-2 SFL) snatched the lead back with a rushing touchdown from Maxton Page. But, touchdown runs of 60-yards and 21-yards from Fay put NU up 47-41 with a little more than six minutes left in the game.

Fay was a beast with the ball in his hands, rushing for a varsity career-high 280 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries.

Every time NU took the lead, the Timberwolves had an answer though. And, it usually came in the form of their junior quarterback. Krupp, a talented dual-threat signal caller, led the Timberwolves with 268 pass yards, 167 rush yards and seven total touchdowns (four rushing, three passing).

The Miners and Timberwolves combined for more than 1,000 yards of offense and 107 points. Nevada Union's 53 points is the most it has scored in a game since 2011, when they tallied 54 against then SFL foe Roseville.

The loss extends Nevada Union's SFL losing streak to 28 games, dating back to 2012. The Miners have never won an SFL game with Houlihan at the helm.

Despite a woeful effort from the defense, Nevada Union's offense kept them in the game. The Miners rushed for more than 500 yards in the contest and scored a season-high eight total touchdowns. In addition to the big night from Fay, the Miners also got strong contributions from senior running back Tyler Nielson with 96 rushing yards to go with 45 yards receiving, including a 37-yard touchdown reception. Gonzales chipped in 67 rush yards and two ground scores. And, Hayden Fay tallied 46 rush yards, including a 15-yard touchdown. Hayden Fay also caught two balls for 18 yards to extend his consecutive games with at least one catch streak to 21.

Through the air, senior quarterback Owen Dal Bon was 7-for-10 for 83 yards and a touchdown.

"We put up 50 points, which is pretty good," said Houlihan. "We were able to move the ball all night. Our offense did pretty well. We had everything clicking, and our offensive run (game) was pretty dominant tonight."

The Miners hit road next week for their final away game of the season. They will travel to face the undefeated Folsom Bulldogs.

"They're football players, and they're resilient teenagers," Houlihan said of putting the loss to Woodcreek behind them. "It takes about a day or two to turnaround and get ready to fight again, because that's what they do."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.