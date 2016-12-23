GIRLS BASKETBALL: Local players to keep an eye on this season | TheUnion.com

As the prep basketball season progresses through the non-league and tournament portion of the season, several local ladies are already making a name for themselves on the court.

As with every season, there are returning starters and a plethora of new faces all coming together to help their respective teams achieve basketball prosperity.

The girls teams from Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian all have talented, tenacious players looking to make the 2016-17 season a successful one.

Here are some local players to keep an eye on this season:

Meadow Aragon, Nevada Union, F

Aragon, a second-year varsity starter, is off to a solid start to the season. The sophomore was averaging 16.7 points per game to go with 17.3 rebounds through the teams first six games.

“Last year I was really timid and scared through the first 2/3 of the season,” Aragon said. “This year I feel like I can handle it and I want to play and perform.”

The powerful post player will be a key cog for the Lady Miners this season.

Katelyn Meylor, Bear River, G

Meylor, a junior, leads the Lady Bruins in several statistical categories and will be key to the team’s success this season.

The second-year varsity starter is averaging 14.8 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds per game and four steals per game.

“She’s probably our best defensive player in terms of speed and quickness,” said Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley. “She’s a difference maker.”

Johnna Dreschler, Forest Lake Christian, F

Dreschler, a senior, is a double-double machine having notched five in the team’s first 10 games. She has a rebounding high of 23 this season and is averaging 12.4 per game. Dreschler is also tied for the team lead in scoring with 11.7 per game.

Greta Kramer, Nevada Union, F

Kramer, a junior, is one of the Lady Miners best athletes, said Jenn Krill, who expects Kramer to keep getting better and better as she hones her basketball skills.

“Greta commands so much attention because of her athleticism,” Krill said.

Through the first six games of the season, the second year varsity player is averaging 8.8 points per game and 7.5 rebounds.

Alyssa Pulkinghorn, Bear River, G

Pulkinghorn is a senior captain for the Lady Bruins and completes the team’s one-two punch with Meylor.

The second year varsity player is off to a solid start to the season, averaging 10.1 points per game and three steals per game.

“She’s one of our offensive catalysts,” said Billingsley. “She does whatever we need her to do out there.”

Sara Ritchart, Forest Lake Christian, G

Ritchart is in her fourth year as a member of the varsity team. As a senior she is averaging 11.7 points per game to go with team highs in assists (2.9 per game) and steals (3.9 per game).

Esme Quintana, Nevada Union, G

Quintana is back at the helm for the Lady Miners, running point guard for the second straight season. Quintana’s stats won’t blow anyone away but her presence on the court is invaluable to the Lady Miners.

“She’s a great floor leader, and awesome teammate,” Krill said of Quintana. “We expect a lot from her and that’s a compliment. I’m confident that she can run the show out there.”

Quintana was averaging 4.5 points per game to go with 4.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds through the first six games of the season.

Ashley Albee, Bear River, F

Albee, a senior, is in her third year on the varsity squad and gives the Lady Bruins a presence in the paint.

“She’s another senior leader for us,” said Billingsley. “She’s a fierce rebounder.”

So far this season, Albee is averaging 7.3 points per game to go with 6.8 rebounds per game.

Mixtli Cortez, Nevada Union, G

Cortez is in her first year on the Lady Miners varsity squad and has quickly shown she belongs on the court. The junior was averaging 8.3 points per game through the first six games this season and gives NU a bonafide threat from beyond the arc.

“(Cortez) is an awesome 3-point shooter and a great defender,” Krill said. “Mix(tli) also plays bigger than she is.”

Mallory Rath, Bear River, F

Rath, a junior, is the third Rath sister to be an impact player for a Lady Bruins squad. Following in her sisters (Teryn and Kaely) footsteps, Mallory has proven to be a force down low. Rath leads the Lady Bruins with eight rebounds per game this season to go with 6.2 points per game.

