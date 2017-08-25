Getting back to the gridiron
August 25, 2017
With much anticipation the Nevada Union Miners and the Bear River Bruins kicked off their respective football seasons under the lights Friday.
The Miners, led by head coach Dennis Houlihan and a talented group of seniors, traveled to face the Antelope Titans, who have not lost a regular season game in two years.
The Bruins, led by longtime co-head coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie, welcomed Orland, a playoff team a season ago, to J. David Ramsey Field.
Full coverage — including photos, videos and interviews with players and coaches from Nevada Union's road contest with Antelope and Bear River's home bout vs. Orland — can be found at TheUnion.com as well as in The Union's Monday print edition.
