FASTPITCH SOFTBALL: A-Z Supply wins National League Championship

With clutch hitting and a solid performance from the circle, A-Z Supply upset the defending champs and snatched the Nevada County Fastpitch Softball National League crown away from Walker's Office Supply Wednesday night.

Playing at Les Eva Field in Grass Valley, A-Z scored early and often, played solid defense and held off a late push by Walker's to win, 8-6, and avenge its loss in last year's National league title game.

"We played solid. All year long we've been working up to this point, and in this one we made it count," A-Z pitcher Kenny Brose said. "We made it happen when we needed it to happen. That's all I can say."

A-Z wasted little time getting on the board, scoring a run in the top of the first on a two-out RBI double by Mike Meyer. They added four more runs in the second with an RBI sacrifice fly from Kevin Cookson, as well as two-out RBI hits from Ray Thompson, Donavan Chilton and Meyer.

Staked to a five-run lead after two, Brose was in command from the circle early.

"I felt good," he said. "I was hitting my spots. The ball was snapping off pretty good. The rise ball was working. But the big thing was hitting my spots."

Brose didn't give up a hit until the third inning, and that only came after A-Z's left fielder lost a Brad Eastwood fly ball in the lights and it fell for a double. That mistake eventually cost A-Z as Eastwood would score on a Mike Lenz RBI single. Walker's scored another run on an error to pull within 5-2 after three innings.

A-Z did not wait long to respond with two more runs in the fourth, coming on RBI hits by Chilton and Meyer.

As a team, A-Z racked up 12 hits and were led by Meyer (3-for-4, double, three RBIs), Chilton (3-for-4, two RBIs), Thompson (2-for-4, RBI, three runs scored) and Cookson (2-for-2, two RBI, run scored).

Also chipping in for A-Z was Barry Pruett with a base hit, Zach Ehrlich with a single and Brose with two walks and a base knock.

A-Z added another run on a Cookson RBI single in the fifth and held an 8-2 lead at that point.

"We saw the ball well, picked our pitches and we really came through on offense and defense," Cookson said. "For us, it was just playing as a team and focusing on what mattered, and playoffs matter."

Walker's did not go quietly into the night. Todd Hayden brought in a run with an RBI knock in the bottom of the fifth, and Chris Bodily scored on a passed ball to bring the score to 8-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Walker's added a pair of runs on an RBI single from Rusty Newnan and an RBI ground out by Zack Holm to pull within two at 8-6 heading into the seventh and final inning.

Brose shut the door on any comeback, though, allowing just an infield single in the final inning and inducing a groundout to A-Z's second baseman to close out the game.

"Feels good," Brose said. "Feels real good after last year's defeat."

Brose earned the complete game victory, throwing all seven and striking out six along the way.

"It's the best. You can't beat it," Cookson said of winning the title. "This one is special."

