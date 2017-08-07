CrossFit: Havard takes 2nd at Reebok CrossFit Games | TheUnion.com

Local athlete Shaun Havard put forth an impressive effort at the 2017 Reebok CrossFit Games, taking second place in her division at the sport's biggest event of the year.

Competing in Madison, Wisconsin against the top 20 women in the world in the Masters division (60-years and older), Havard consistently put up top-six finishes in the 4-day, seven-event competition. She finished the Games with a overall score of 666 points, placing second behind Patty Failla (762 points) who closed the competition with first place finishes in the final four events. Marcia Yager was third (650 points).

Havard placed fourth in the Run, Swim, Run event (run 1.5 miles, swim 500 meters, run 1.5 miles), third in the Bar Fight (12 clean and jerks, then 2 rounds of: 15 toes-to-bars, 12 chest-to-bar pull-ups, then 12 clean and jerks), fourth in the Sprint O-Course (obstacle-course race), fifth in the Double Under Snatch (4 rounds of: 30 double-unders, 15 dumbbell snatches), fifth in the 2RM Front Squat (two-rep-max front squat), sixth in the Vest Triplet (three rounds, wearing a weighted vest: 400-meter run, 24 squats, 12 burpee box jump-overs), second in Diane (for time: 21 deadlifts, nine handstand push-ups, 15 deadlifts, six handstand push-ups, nine deadlifts, three handstand push-ups), and fifth in the Final Couplet (five rope climbs, 20 thrusters).

Havard came into the Games as the defending champ, having won women's Masters division (60-years and older) in 2016. She also competed in the Games in 2012, placing 12th in the women's 55-59 division.

Havard's son, Will Havard, also competed at the Games as a member of EndGame Athletics out of Oakland. Will, a Nevada Union graduate, and EndGame Athletics placed 27th out of 38 teams.

EndGame Athletics best event was the Drag & Drive (150-foot Big Bob pull, 150-foot Big Bob push) where they took sixth.

Recommended Stories For You

The Wasatch Brutes from Wasatch CrossFit in Layton, Utah won the team championship.

In the women's open division, Tia-Clair Toomey edged Kara Webb by two points for the victory. In the men's open division, Mathew Fraser repeated as champion.

To learn more about the Reebok CrossFit Games visit https://games.crossfit.com.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.