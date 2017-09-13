CROSS COUNTRY: Gough leads strong Miners showing at 55th NU Invite

Close to 900 runners from 32 schools braved the trails and hills of Nevada Union's cross country courses Saturday.

One hundred and sixty-one of those runners competed in the boys varsity race, but none were faster than Nevada Union's Garrett Gough. The junior won his second race of the season, dominating on his home course at the 55th annual Nevada Union Cross Country Invitational.

Gough blazed the trail, finishing with a time of 15 minutes, 51 seconds and 38 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Gough's time makes him the fourth fastest to run the course, missing the course record by 6 seconds.

The Miners boys team was strong as a whole and finished second out of 22 teams.

NU finishers include Ben Fogiel in fourth with a time of 16:37, Decker Krogh in 24th (17:21), Josh Ross in 35th (17:50), Joshua Fairchild in 57th (18:19) and Wyatt Gough in 70th (18:43).

In the girls varsity race, senior Anya Cooper-Hynell led the NU team to a fourth-place finish out of the 18 teams. Cooper-Hynell, a senior, finished in a time of 19:46 which was good for fourth place out of 141 competitors. Sheriane Green, a junior, was next for NU, placing eighth (20:00). Other NU runners include Sophia Lemar in 27th (21:10), Selah-Marie Gorgan in 47th (22:03) and Alyssa Yonenaka in 90th (23:50). Natalie Harper of Cosumnes Oaks won the race in an impressive 19:19.

Other NU highlights include freshman Mackenzie Morgan (22:41) and Sephora Wonton (22:45) with medal position finishes of ninth and 10th respectively in the frosh/soph girls race.

In the boys frosh/soph race, Antonio Valenti led NU with a ninth place finish in 19:14. NU's Cole Retzler came in 11th (19:24), Ryan Morgan took 12th (19:26), Ethan Flecksteiner placed 13th (19:26), and Ethan Hennessey took 24th (20:26),

In the boys junior varsity race, NU medalists were senior Cameron Richards in 11th (19:29), Cayden Hennessey in 18th (19:55) and Tynan Douros in 25th (20:10).

Source: Sheriane Greene, member of the Nevada Union cross country team.