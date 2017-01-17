COMMUNITY VOLLEYBALL: Bistro 221 wins A-League title; Giant Pythons earn B-League championship | TheUnion.com

The Nevada County Adult Sports Association crowned its 4-on-4 volleyball winter league champions with Bistro 221 claiming the A-League title and the Giant Pythons earning the B-League championship Jan. 11 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.

Bistro 221 knocked off the Ridge Runners in two sets, 25-13, 25-14, in the A-League title match. Bistro 221 is comprised of Melissa Bryant, Trevor Bryant, Al Aragon, Jenny Porter, Gina Wasley and Chad Cook.

The Giant Pythons earned their NCASA Championship T-shirts after topping Shark Attacks in three sets, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11. The Giant Pythons are comprised of Scott Mertz, Kayla Tofte, Matt Tofte and Kristen Condit.

For more information about upcoming NCASA volleyball leagues contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142 or visit the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s Facebook page.

