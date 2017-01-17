COMMUNITY VOLLEYBALL: Bistro 221 wins A-League title; Giant Pythons earn B-League championship | TheUnion.com

COMMUNITY VOLLEYBALL: Bistro 221 wins A-League title; Giant Pythons earn B-League championship
January 17, 2017
The Nevada County Adult Sports Association crowned its 4-on-4 volleyball winter league champions with Bistro 221 claiming the A-League title and the Giant Pythons earning the B-League championship Jan. 11 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Bistro 221 knocked off the Ridge Runners in two sets, 25-13, 25-14, in the A-League title match. Bistro 221 is comprised of Melissa Bryant, Trevor Bryant, Al Aragon, Jenny Porter, Gina Wasley and Chad Cook.
The Giant Pythons earned their NCASA Championship T-shirts after topping Shark Attacks in three sets, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11. The Giant Pythons are comprised of Scott Mertz, Kayla Tofte, Matt Tofte and Kristen Condit.
For more information about upcoming NCASA volleyball leagues contact Rich Ramirez at 530-575-9142 or visit the Nevada County Adult Sports Association’s Facebook page.
Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Sports
- ALUMNI: Nevada Union alumnus Tanner Vallejo ready to take next step, prepares for NFL Combine
- PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River girls rally past Foothill, NU girls top Granite Bay
- PREP BASKETBALL: Bear River struggles down the stretch, falls to rival Colfax
- PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union downs Del Oro on the road
- ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: O’Brien, Shasta win conference opener