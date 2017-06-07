COMMUNITY: Triathletes run, cycle and swim to honor Zetterberg | TheUnion.com

The third annual Zett's Triathlon took place Sunday as competitors ran, cycled and swam in honor of Craig Zetterberg, a Nevada Union teacher and coach who died in 2014.

"(Craig Zetterberg) was really well known in the community and made a huge difference in lots of people's lives, so we want to continue to honor him with this event," Nevada Union student Erika Wolf said ahead of the event. Wolf helped organize the event for her senior project.

The overall winner was Nevada Union senior Keegan Zetterberg, son of Craig Zetterberg. Keegan finished the sprint triathlon (2-mile run, 6-mile bike ride and 400 meter swim) in a time of 46 minutes, 7.8 seconds to claim both the High School Boys and overall title. Keegan crossed the finish line 48.6 seconds faster than second place finisher Decker Krogh (46:56.4).

Earning first place in the Adult Men category was Kevin Selby (48:01.2). Winning the Adult Women category was Donna Bussinger (1:03:00.2). Anya Cooper-Hynell (49:13.7) was first in the High School Girls category. Travis Selby (55:07.2) placed first in the Middle School Boys category, and Maya Bussinger (1:05:05.1) won the Middle School Girls category. The team Zetter Look Behind You won the relay portion of the event with a time of 51:06.8.

The event raises funds for the Zetterberg Scholarship Fund, the Nevada Union nordic ski team and Nevada Union's Adaptive Physical Education program.

