COMMUNITY: LWW Pickleball Club hosts “Kash for Kritters”

Nearly 50 pickleball enthusiasts participated in the Kash for Kritters "Fun" Raiser Tournament, hosted by the Lake Wildwood Pickleball Club Sept. 16.

The round-robin tourney mixed and matched players on its way to raising $1,235 for Animal Save and Kindred Spirit Fawn Rescue.

Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of injured and orphaned fawns of Nevada County and other neighboring counties. Each year during the birthing season, they take in at least six fawns per day.

Animal Save is a non-profit corporation dedicated to transforming the lives of dogs and cats in our community. They help animals and people through their spay/neuter services by finding loving homes for animals and through their supplemental pet food assistance program for low-income families.

Lake Wildwood's Pickleball Club is the largest pickleball club, with 196 members, north of Sacramento.