COMMUNITY: Golfers brave the heat for Father Phelan Classic

The stifling July heat did not keep some 90 golfers from taking to the Lake Wildwood golf course to compete in the 19th Annual Father Phelan Golf Classic, hosted by the Grass Valley Knights of Columbus.

First place in the tournament went to Kevin Harback, Craig Faulkner, Mike Mauer and Bobby Wilson. The Knights of Columbus District Deputy's plaque was shared by Greg Peters, Joe Peters, Bob Elmore and Jim Hunt, while the Mount Saint Mary's Principal's Plaque went to Randy Billingsley, Eric Phillips, Mike Taylor and Troy Kenney.

Prior to the 1 p.m. shotgun start, a pulled pork lunch was served and the golf event ended with a delicious sit-down chicken and beef dinner at the new Lake Wildwood Clubhouse.

At the second hole, photos of each foursome were taken. Most teams scored an albatross on hole No. 4 with a cannon shot sponsored by Launching For Charity. Opportunities at golf poker and other games tested the skills or the golfers. The Knights would like to thank all of the participants who braved the weather and many of the Lake Wildwood residents who generously lent their carts for the day. Special thanks are in order once again to the annual sponsors and prize donors who helped make the tournament a huge success that will benefit Mount Saint Mary's Academy and Sierra Roots.

Coaches and event organizers may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.