COMMUNITY: Bear River football gets boost from T3 Charities

For the people behind T3 Charities, it's all about helping those in need and making football safer.

"Our goal and our focus is helping families that desperately need help," said Dave Maronic, who co-founded T3 Charities with his wife Cortney Maronic and sons Toran and Tre. "That's what it's all about."

T3 Charities' primary purpose is to provide a helping hand to families suffering hardships, as well as to spread hope and awareness regarding football-related traumatic brain injuries.

"The community was so good to us when everything went down," Dave Maronic said of the time immediately after his son Toran suffered a traumatic brain injury during a June 2016 non-contact football clinic.

In the wake of that injury, Toran Maronic made a miraculous recovery and T3 Charities was born.

In addition to reaching out to offer support financially and emotionally for fellow athletes suffering from TBI, T3 Charities offers financial support for those in dire need within the community and recently made a donation of $1,900 to the Bear River High School football program and $1,400 to the Bear River Junior Bruins Program.

"The Maronic family is a pretty big part of our program," said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie. "We had Toran in the program for four years and now we got Tre coming through and it's awesome. We're really appreciative of them thinking of us and taking care of the program. Awesome family. Awesome charity."

Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue added, "They've been tremendous to us. They also donated to us after their other tournament and they also gave us some blocking sleds and dummies. T3 Charities has helped us tremendously."

The Bruins football program was also the beneficiary of an earlier donation from the Maronic family. Shadowman Sports, who provides training equipment for the Oakland Raiders and several college programs such as Oregon and Notre Dame, donated several of their products designed to make practices safer to Toran, who in turn donated them to the Bear River football program.

T3 Charities does much of its fundraising through golf tournaments and other athletic events.

"Hard working people fall on hard times sometimes," Cortney Maronic said. "We want (T3 Charities) to grow so big that we don't have to say 'no' to anybody."

In addition to the Maronic family, T3 Charities' leadership team includes Parris Krygsman, Dr. Jeffery Jenkins, Jordan Scott and Jeanine Miller. To learn more about T3 Charities or donate to its cause, visit http://t3charities.events/.

"It's very important for people to understand, it's not just Bear River. We want to reach out to the whole community," said Dave Maronic.

