CHEER: Junior Bruins cheerleaders take sixth at JAMZ Nationals | TheUnion.com

CHEER: Junior Bruins cheerleaders take sixth at JAMZ Nationals
February 6, 2017
The Bear River Junior Bruins cheer squad recently competed at the JAMZ Nationals in Las Vegas, Jan. 20-22.
The Junior Bruins squad combined three teams into one for the competition. They competed at the Division 15 Level 1 against girls ages 12-15 and placed sixth out of eight teams.
The team is comprised of Mercedes Martinez, Haileigh Olivas, Carmen Winner, Skylar James, McKenna Trinidad, Madison Franklin, Kyla Tuomala, Haley Nichols, Madelyn Sloan, Layne Landry, Addalynn Barks, Avelina Watkins, McKenna Juergenson, Piper Daniels and Araya Pennington. The team was coached by Christina Pennington, Shea Daley, Jamie Bamburg, Tiffany Perrine, Tammy Sloan and Madi Lazalier. Junior Bruins president Wayne Watkins was also on hand.
