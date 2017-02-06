CARVILLE : Lose weight, make friends | TheUnion.com

At our health and fitness club, we help a lot of people gain control of their lives and obtain the results they want.

The most frequent goals for seniors are to lose weight, gain strength and have more energy.

Most of us tend to add weight as we age… often way too much. There are many reasons for this: changing diet, processed-foods, loss of muscle mass due to the aging process, lack of effective exercise, et cetera. Most of the time, we can lose weight, become more fit and independent, simply by just reversing those trends: exercise, eat fewer calories, eat better foods.

Isn’t easy

Sounds simple, but it isn’t. Otherwise we would not be such an overweight nation. So how do you get there?

First, don’t be afraid of exercise and trying new ways to be active.

Second, you need support. Find a personal trainer who has the skills, education and credentials to design the exercise program that is specific to your body, goals, physical limitations and most of all – does no harm.

He/she will conduct a ‘personal assessment’ that will identify your potentials and limitations. That will be the protocol for your transformation.

It’s doable

Let’s say you are a senior and have some joint and flexibility limitations. You have some medical issues that you want to control and not inflame. How to begin?

Well, based upon your medical history and current conditioning, the trainer will develop a long-term comprehensive training program. It will evolve over time. But, it might start with easy exercises, three times a week:

­— 10 minutes of flexibility and warm up.

­— Specific cardio and weight lifting exercises defined by your goals, needs and assessment.

­— A period of non-weight bearing lap-swimming or water aerobics.

­— Then 5-10 minutes in a dry sauna – meditation and relaxation.

After your workout, relax with friends around the table, have an espresso or a healthy lunch. What is life without friends?

A word about training

Losing weight and gaining strength should be based on ‘your own specific plan’ and be a natural evolution. A good trainer will ensure not only that it is tailored to you, but that it is gratifying,

Phil Carville specializes in senior fitness and is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is available to answer your questions. Contact him at philc@southyubaclub.com.