CARVILLE: Environment, motivation and fitness | TheUnion.com

As a species, we are complex social beings. We thrive when we are in environments that support our social needs. We do not do well when we live in isolation.

I hope you have had the good fortune to have encountered Abraham Maslow’s famous “Hierarchy of Needs” concept, published in 1943 as “A theory of Human Motivation”. He forever changed psychology when he fully presented his ideas in his 1954 book entitled “Motivation and Personality”.

Instead of focusing on neuroses, he focused on exemplary people such as Albert Einstein, Jane Addams, Eleanor Roosevelt and the like. Why were they so successful as creative and energetic individuals? I will tell you shortly how all this relates to your fitness.

HIERARCHY OF NEEDS

His concept is that the healthy person has complex needs that must be present for a ‘fully actualized life.’ Each need must be present before the next level can be achieved. Here is a summary:

Survival: This is the physical requirement for human survival. These are the most important – e.g. air, water, food, clothing, shelter – and the most basic.

Safety: This is freedom from violence, abuse, economic insecurity. After basic survival, we need personal and financial security, health and well-being.

Love and belonging: Once our most basic needs are met, we need friendship, intimacy and belonging: social groups, mentors, family and love – both sexual and non-sexual. We are now moving toward ‘wholeness.’

Esteem: The is self-esteem – the human desire to be accepted and valued by ourselves and others: hobbies, professions, competence, mastery. Life is good.

Self-actualization: “What a person can be, a person must be.” We are now ‘self-realized’ and reaching our full potential. This mastery can be anything: ideal parent, inventor, painter, athlete… this is no limit to how one can self-actualize.

HIERARCHY OF FITNESS

We must be fit and healthy to realize our full potential. Research clearly shows that people stay with fitness programs when they have supportive and pleasant environments. People need to feel good about where and how they workout.

Phil Carville specializes in senior fitness and is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club.