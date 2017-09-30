BMX RACING: Davian “The Ghost Rider” Casper races to NorCal State Championship, Gold Cup title

When it comes to BMX racing, Davian "The Ghost Rider" Casper has two objectives — have fun and win a big trophy.

More often than not, he achieves his goals.

"It's fun, and I like how tall the trophies are," the junior BMX rider said.

A little more than two years into his racing career and Casper, 10, has a mounting trove of trophies and accolades.

"It's cool because in this sport you have to earn your trophies," Davian's father Derick Casper said. "If you don't get on the podium, you don't get a trophy."

The Ghost Rider has had little trouble getting on the podium.

Recommended Stories For You

In his first full year of racing, Davian and his family traveled all over the western United States for competitions. Highlighting his first year was a second place finish at the State Championships and a third place finish at the Gold Cup Championship.

Davian admits he's a competitive person and was determined to move to the top of the podium in his second year of racing. In late August, he did just that. The Ghost Rider earned first place in the 10-and-under intermediate division at the 2017 BMX NorCal State Championships and placed fourth in the open division, which includes riders of all skill levels.

"It was really hard, but it was fun," Davian said of the State Championship competition.

When it comes to racing, Davian said his approach is simple.

"I'm just thinking, how I'm going to get around the other riders?"

With a NorCal State Championship win already under his belt, Davian and the Casper family are now on to the National circuit and Gold Cup races.

The Ghost Rider, who is sponsored by Eagle Automotive in Grass Valley, recently flexed his cycling prowess at the Northwest Gold Cup Championships in Oregon, earning first place in the 10-and-under intermediate division and taking fourth in the open division.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Davian's biggest fans are his parents, Derick and Mandi, who happily fund and support their son's BMX dreams, even if it means sometimes making 3,000 mile round-trip journeys for races.

"Just the experience of having our family so close is priceless. It really is," Derick said. "It's what I strive for. It's why I go to work. So we can go do this stuff on the weekends. They make me real proud. I give everything I got to get them to the next race."

Davian's little sister, Arayah, is a racer as well, competing in the 6-and-under division. She placed fourth in her division at the Northwest Gold Cup Championships.

"The rewards are just seeing how happy they are doing it," Mandi Casper said of why her family puts in the time, travel and effort. "It's an adventure. It really is."

Derick said the entire family eagerly looks forward to the race weekends.

"It's like a dream on the weekends," he said. "All our work problems and life problems just disappear when we are out there."

UP NEXT

The racing season rolls on for the Casper family as they have multiple races scheduled for the upcoming months, including one in Reno and a pair in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.