BEAT THE EXPERTS: 2017 season kicks off Tuesday

It's time to kick off another season of The Union's Beat the Experts football pick 'em contest.

Like last season, and the season before, we will run the pick 'em contest for 10 weeks, in which contestants will pick winners for 13 games spanning high school, college and pro football.

The contestant who picks the most winners each week will win a weekly prize, and will also be entered into the end of the year drawing, which now will feature multiple prizes.

The grand prize is a 55-inch 4K Ultra High Definition TV valued at $1,199, so graciously provided by Beam "Easy Living" Center.

The second end of the year prize will be a free month of training/membership at South Yuba Club, valued at $299. And the third end of the year prize is a $100 gift certificate to Riebes Auto Parts.

Contestants that simply beat the experts' picks in any given week will also be entered into the end of the year drawing for the TV, South Yuba Club membership and Riebes gift certificate.

Participants can find a printed entry form in Tuesday's issue of The Union on the back of the sports section. Participants can also play online at TheUnion.com/BeatTheExperts. A new slate of games to pick from will be released every Tuesday until the conclusion of the contest.

This year, I will be sprinkling in some lesser-known teams, including some Sierra College games, to see who really knows their stuff. For some of the more obscure games, please feel free to email me at wford@theunion.com and I will give you as much info as I have on the game to help with your decision.

A LITTLE ABOUT THE "EXPERTS"

I, along with Brian O'Brien, return as the experts to beat. Just beat O'Brien and myself and you get into the drawing. Last season, O'Brien and I went a combined 87-43 last season, a slight improvement from the year before.

Last season, I edged my fellow expert by one game, finishing the year with an overall record of 44-21, one game better than O'Brien's 43-22.

Across the four years we have been "experts," we have a combined record of 348-162.

A FEW RULES

One entry per person per week. Contest kicks off Tuesday. All entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday each week. Print entries can be submitted to The Union located at 464 Sutton Way in Grass Valley or at Beam "Easy Living" Center located at 422 Henderson St. in Grass Valley.

All print entry forms must be completed correctly, with the sponsor's name written next to the team chosen to win. Contestants must be at least 13 years old. Rules and regulations can be found on the entry forms and online.

It's free and a lot of fun — check it out and test your football acumen, you just might win a giant TV.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.