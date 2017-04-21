 Bear River’s Bakewell signs letter of intent to swim at Seattle University | TheUnion.com

Bear River’s Bakewell signs letter of intent to swim at Seattle University

Submitted photo |

Bear River senior, Emily Bakewell, signed her National Letter of Intent to attend and swim for the Seattle University Redhawks next year.

