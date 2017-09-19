Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Triathlon brings community together, raises funds to fight breast cancer

Women ages 13 and up and of all athletic abilities rallied together Sunday morning in the Cascade Shores community of Nevada City to participate in an event that has been leading the fight against breast cancer in western Nevada County for 23 years and counting.

Over 300 swimmers, cyclists, runners and walkers participated in the 23rd Annual Barbara Schmidt Millar Celebration of Life Women's Triathlon (BSM Triathlon) and 5K Run/Walk. The event raised, to date, approximately $58,000, with funds still coming in. One hundred percent of the event proceeds will go toward mammograms for women in need at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and providing scholarships to local high school students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.

The coveted title of first place in the individual triathlon went to Isabella Boyer Moulin of France, who finished in 1 hour, 12 minutes and 3 seconds. Second place was given to Maria Hodges, a resident of Reno, and third place went to Michelle McIntosh of Nevada City. For more race results, including times and rankings for triathlon relay teams and the 5k run/walk, visit http://www.bsmtri.org.

Former event participant, committee member and first-time race director Vanessa Hale, said she was thrilled with the turnout and overall spirit of camaraderie that was displayed on Sunday morning,

"My heart is just bursting with gratitude," said Hale. "I want to thank everyone for coming. I would like to thank the volunteers for getting up super early in the morning and I would also like to thank our sponsors who generously spend their time and money to help support our cause."

Nevada County local Michelle Brown has been participating in the event for 10 years and had the opportunity to cross the finish line with her daughter, Caitlin, on Sunday. The two joined to form a triathlon team, Brown completing the cycling portion and her daughter completing the swim and run portion.

"She asked me to do it with her on a team and I was over the moon," said Brown. "She was about 13 years old when she started watching me participate. When you share what you do with your daughters and they see it, and then like it, I was just tickled pink."

Brown added, "She (Caitlin) felt very complete when she was done. She knew about everything that I had told her about where the money goes and it really clicked for her. This event is about women supporting women. It doesn't get any better than that."

Proceeds from the BSM Triathlon and 5K Run/Walk will provide subsidized mammograms and additional preventative care for breast cancer to patients in need at SNMH Women's Imaging Center. The event also raises the necessary funds to, once a year, award two to three female graduates of Nevada Union High School with scholarships to assist them in obtaining a degree in healthcare.

Photos from Sunday's event can be viewed and purchased at http://www.bsmtri.org/bsmtrigallery. Proceeds will be generously donated back to the BSM fund courtesy of LightHawk Photography. Race participants, spectators and volunteers are also encouraged to share their pictures or videos on social media via http://www.facebook.com/bsmtri or by tagging @bsmtriathlon in photographs on Instagram.

For more information on the BSM Triathlon please visit http://www.bsmtri.org or like http://www.facebook.com/bsmtri to receive up to date information on group training and free beginner's clinics.

Source: Amy Abt, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.