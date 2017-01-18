AUTO SPORTS: Rossi, NAPA Auto Parts back together for 2017 season | TheUnion.com

INDIANAPOLIS – Alexander Rossi and NAPA Auto Parts drove into racing history by capturing the twin-checkers at the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500, and the pair will again join with Andretti Autosport in 2017.

The seven-race, co-primary sponsorship will see the reigning Indy 500 champion take the wheel of Andretti’s No. 98 NAPA Auto Parts Honda starting at the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series season opener in St. Petersburg, Florida. Rossi will then carry NAPA Know How for races in Long Beach, Indianapolis, Road America, Watkins Glen and Sonoma.

“We are pleased to announce our continued partnership with one of the more iconic brands in all of motorsports, the Andretti brand,” stated NAPA President, Dan Askey. “We are equally excited to partner with one of the rising stars in the sport in Alexander Rossi and proud to have Alexander representing NAPA both on and off the track. We were fortunate to come on board in May of 2016 becoming a part of history as we rode along with Alexander capturing the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Andretti Autosport remains one of the elite teams in the IndyCar Series and we look forward to what 2017 holds.”

The blue and yellow NAPA livery first entered the Andretti stable in May 2016, just in time to claim victory at the historic 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Rossi then carried the NAPA branding on to Detroit’s double header weekend. The Indy 500 winning car and livery of Rossi can be seen on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Museum.

“Confirming NAPA Auto Parts is the perfect way for us to start off 2017,” said Rossi, a Nevada City native. “NAPA is one of the most recognized brands in the U.S., and with over 6,000 stores, they touch every corner of our nation. In 2016, we had historic success together in the Verizon IndyCar Series, however there is still much more to accomplish. I’m proud to have NAPA back on board the No. 98 and am motivated to carry our momentum together through 2017.”

Rossi joins teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay (No. 28 DHL Honda), Marco Andretti (No. 27 hhgregg Honda) and Takuma Sato (No. 26 Honda) as the battle for the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series championship begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The season-opener event will be featured via live broadcast March 12 at 9 a.m. on ABC.