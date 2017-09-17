AROUND THE LEAGUES: Colfax soars past Bella Vista, remains unbeaten

The Colfax football team kept its unblemished season humming along with a 56-0 home victory over Bella Vista last Friday.

The Falcons (4-0) offense was in full flight as it tallied 284 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 15 carries, an average of 18.9 yards per carry. Colfax also had 166 yards and three touchdowns through the air on 13-of-16 attempts from senior quarterback Ryland Heimann.

Leading the rushing attack was Mason Ahrens with 205 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Ahrens also had a receiving touchdown. Junior Troy Little added 42 rushing yards and three touchdowns on four carries.

Garren O'Keefe led the Falcons receivers with two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Colton Reeves added five catches for 59 yards, and Jack Watts caught a touchdown pass.

Colfax and Bear River are the only two Pioneer Valley League teams without a loss this season.

Elsewhere around the PVL: Placer (3-1) won their second straight game with a 49-12 trouncing of Laguna Creek. The Hillmen ran for 385 yards and five touchdowns in the win. Bear River (4-0) blasted past Marysville, 46-7. Lincoln (3-1) had little trouble sinking the Wheatland Pirates, 38-12. Center (2-2) topped Bradshaw Christian, 41-28. And, Foothill (1-3) fell to Rio Linda, 34-12.

Recommended Stories For You

Around the SFL: Nevada Union (2-2) evened their record with a tight win over Napa, 14-13. The reigning Sierra Foothill League champs Folsom (4-0) stayed unbeaten with a 28-19 win over a tough Sacramento team. Oak Ridge (4-0) edged Nevada state power Redd, 24-21. Granite Bay (4-0) slipped by Vacaville, 21-20. Del Oro earned a 28-6 win over Monterey Trail. Rocklin (3-1) had a tough time with Clovis West and fell, 42-12, for its first loss of the season. And, Woodcreek (1-3) lost to Vintage, 22-21.

All statistics and scores courtesy of MaxPreps.com.