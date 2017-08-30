ARCHERY: Local archer Abby Weir wins junior division at US National Target Championships

Battling the wind as well as the pressures that come with competing on a national stage, archer Abby Weir remained focused and hit her mark time after time.

The Bear River senior overcame wind gusts of 20-30 mph as well as a slight case of "target panic" to win the girls junior division at the 2017 U.S. National Target Championships in Westfield, Indiana in early August.

"My goal was to win qualifications and then get into eliminations and also win that," said Weir. "Last year I had a lot of target panic. I wasn't prepared for the one-on-one stress that comes with that, but this year I overcame that. I told myself, 'I've got to do this for myself."

She did. And she took home the first place medal for her efforts.

"I'm really happy," she said after winning the competition. "I feel like I've made my coach proud and my mom proud. I like making people proud of me."

For Weir, who competes in the barebow category, it is her second National Target Championship victory to go with three wins at National Field Tournament Championships and a National Indoor Championship.

In addition to winning several national tournaments in the past three years, Weir also competed in the World Archery Field Championships in Dublin, Ireland last year.

She said the opportunity to travel the United States and abroad is a nice bonus that has come with her success in archery.

"It's kind of why I do it," Weir said. "I love the sport and I get to go all over the world."

Weir also added that overcoming her target panic will bode well for her in future tournaments.

"I think it will help me in the overseas competitions," she said. "When I'm going one-on-one with someone from another country and it's a high pressure situation, but I need to be cool, calm and collected and do my thing."

Weir is also a member of the USA Archery team, a title she takes great pride in.

"I feel a lot of pride being able to say I'm on the USA Archery Team," she said. "It's a national-level team and that's important and impactful."

Next up on Weir's archery schedule is the National Indoor Championships in February.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.