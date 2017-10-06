Annual Sierra College Football Alumni Tailgate Party set for Oct. 28

Kicking off the festivities ahead of the gridiron match between Sierra College and Butte College on Oct. 28 will be the annual Sierra College Football Alumni Tailgate Party.

All former Sierra College Wolverine athletes, coaches and their families are invited to the celebration which starts at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot north of Homer "Buzz"Ostrom Stadium.

The event is being hosted by former Sierra College athlete and coach Rex Chappell, former Sierra College football player Zeke Johnson and former Sierra College basketball player and WAA President Jim Bush.

The cost to attend is $15 per adult and includes lunch and a game ticket.

For more information about the alumni tailgate party contact Bush at 916-846-1902 or Johnson at 916-224-3992.