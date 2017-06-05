ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Virva places 4th at Arena Pro Series meet in Santa Clara | TheUnion.com

Dillon Virva, a 2012 Nevada Union graduate, continues to make waves at the professional level, most recently earning a top-5 finish at the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series at Santa Clara.

Virva dove in with some of the fastest swimmers in the world in the 50 meter freestyle event and came away with a fourth-place finish in a time of 22.47 seconds, just .2 seconds behind Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian who placed third. Vladimir Morozov was first with a time of 21.97.

"I was pretty happy with my showing," Virva said. "I ended up being the second fastest American in the 50 free there behind Nathan Adrian.

"We were kind of using that meet as a final race tune up as we go into U.S. nationals which is also the selection meet for the World Championships team. We were happy with how I did. We weren't so much focused on the placing, but time wise we were happy, and happy with the stroke and how everything is looking at this time period. Still we saw some things I can clean up and make faster."

Virva also reached the finals in the 100 freestyle and finished tied for 32nd with a time of 51.77. Adrian won that event with a mark of 48.55.

Next up for Virva is the Phillips 66 National Championships, June 26-July 1, at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

When Virva was a Miner swimming for Nevada Union, he set school records in the 50 free and the 100 butterfly and was a High School All-American in both events. When he was Rebel, competing for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, he again set school records (50 free, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay) and was named the Western Athletic Conference Men's Swimmer of the Year in 2015.

Now, as a pro, Virva said he's found a renewed passion for competitive swimming and has fully dedicated himself to the sport.

"The main reason I swim is I'm enjoying it," Virva said. "For a time period, I had a falling out with the sport and I wasn't enjoying it the way I used to. Then, at the beginning of last summer, I really found my joy in the sport and that's what drives me. I wake up every day and enjoy competing and having social interactions with other like-minded people. That's what really drives me. Who knows what's going to happen four years down the line? If I'm vying for another Olympic team — I would love to do that. Who knows if that will be the case? But as along as I enjoy doing this everyday, I'm going to keep on doing it."

Baseball

Josh Roenicke (Nevada Union '01; Pericos de Puebla) started from the bump once last week, but did not figure into the decision in a 11-7 loss to Olmecas de Tabasco.

Roenicke, a 6-foot, 3-inch right-handed starter, tossed six innings, allowed nine hits, three earned runs and struck out five.

For the season, Roenicke has started 11 games, is 5-3 overall and has a 3.32 ERA.

The Pericos de Puebla (27-29) are a Triple-A minor league team that plays in the Mexican League.

Zach Welz (Bear River '11; Mobile BayBears) saw action in three games against the Biloxi Shuckers last week.

Welz, an outfielder, went 1-for-6 with a walk from the plate across the three games.

For the season, Welz has played in 40 games, has six doubles, eight RBIs and is batting .235.

The BayBears (24-32) are a Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. They play in the Southern League's South Division.

Ryan McCarthy (Nevada Union '13; Marysville Gold Sox) took the mound for the Gold Sox for the first time this season but did not figure into the decision in a 4-3 loss to the Lincoln Potters.

McCarthy, a 6-foot, 4-inch right-handed starter, threw three innings, gave up two earned runs, three hits and three walks while striking out one.

Last summer McCarthy went 7-1 for the Gold Sox and had a 3.16 ERA.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate Garrett O'Callaghan ('14) got his first start with the Gold Sox last week, throwing four innings in an 11-5 loss to the Potters.

O'Callaghan, a left-handed starter, went four innings, allowed 10 hits and nine runs while striking out four.

The Gold Sox are a collegiate wood bat baseball team that plays in the Great West League.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.