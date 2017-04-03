ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Vallejo has strong showing at Boise State Pro Day | TheUnion.com

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, put his gridiron skills on display for NFL coaches and scouts yet again at Boise State's Pro Day.

Performing in front of representatives from 26 NFL teams and two CFL teams, Vallejo ran through a series of drills hoping to catch enough attention to get his name called at the NFL Draft at the end of the month.

"I felt like I did pretty well in the position drills," Vallejo said to the Idaho Press-Tribune. "I think I'm helping myself out with these workouts. I'm just trying to make one team fall in love with me and take a shot.

"I'm just trying to get a team to really like me enough to call my name. I'm confident that once I get to a team, I'll shine."

Vallejo, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound linebacker, was able to show his strength at last Thursday's Pro Day, bench pressing 225-pounds 19 times. Vallejo chose not to participate in the bench press at the NFL Combine because he was still recovering from wrist surgery that cut his senior season short. Vallejo also ran the 60-yard shuttle in 12.12 seconds and completed the pro agility drill in 4.22 seconds at the Pro Day. He then met with several scouts and has workouts scheduled with multiple teams in the coming days, according to the Idaho Press-Tribune.

During Vallejo's four-year career at Boise State, he made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

His most productive year came during his sophomore season in which he led the Broncos with 100 tackles, was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention in his junior and senior seasons.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo accounted for 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was also a three-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

Baseball

Dalton Maxwell (Nevada Union '15; Menlo College) and the Oaks went 2-2 last week, beating Academy of Art University once and winning one game in a three-game series with Hope International University.

Maxwell, a sophomore infielder, notched hits in three of the four games, going 3-for-14 overall with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.

For the season, Maxwell has started 33 games, is batting .363, has 14 doubles, four home runs and 34 RBIs.

Menlo (26-8) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Tyler Houlihan (Nevada Union '12; University of Texas, Permian Basin) and the Falcons opened Lone Star Conference play last week with four straight losses to West Texas A&M.

Houlihan, a senior third baseman, started three of the games and went 3-for-11 with two doubles and a run scored from the plate.

For the season, Houlihan is batting .391 with five doubles and 14 RBIs.

University of Texas, Permian Basin (7-21) is a Division II school.

Weston Gaddis (Nevada Union '16; Yuba College) and the 49ers earned one win on a three-game series with Solano Community College last week.

Gaddis, a freshmen infielder, started two games and went 1-for-7 with a run scored.

Fellow 2016 Nevada Union graduate and member of the Yuba College baseball team Andrew Schnitzius, a freshmen catcher, appeared in two games and went 0-for-2 from the plate.

Garrett O'Callaghan, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and sophomore pitcher for Yuba College, took the loss in the second game of the series with Solano, throwing five innings and allowing five earned runs off 11 hits.

Yuba College (7-19) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Bay Valley Conference.

Shane Soria (Forest Lake Christian '12; Westmont College) and the Warriors won all four of their games last week, topping Bethesda College and sweeping a three-game series with Shepherd University.

Soria, a senior outfielder, played in three games and went 3-for5 from the plate with two runs scored.

Soria's younger brother Kyle Soria, a 2015 FLC graduate and freshmen catcher, played one game and went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Westmont (21-12) is a NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

SOFTBALL

Nerissa Eason (Bear River '16; Oregon State) and the Beavers swept a two-game series with the University of Las Vegas, Nevada last week.

Eason, a freshmen pitcher, earned her eighth win of the season from the circle, throwing a complete game, allowing just three hits and no runs while striking out two in a 9-0 victory.

For the season, Eason has a 8-9 record with six complete games and a 3.98 ERA.

Oregon State (18-15) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

Mikayla Laymance (Bear River '15; William Jessup University) and the Warriors swept a two-game series with Hope International University and split a pair with San Diego Christian College last week.

Laymance, a sophomore catcher, started two of the four games, but did not bat.

For the season, Laymance has started 12 games and has a .989 fielding percentage.

William Jessup (14-15) is a NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

