ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Sumner wrestles away victory in overtime | TheUnion.com

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and member of the Utah Valley University wrestling team, came through with a thrilling overtime victory last week.

With his team trailing 16-13 to Big 12 foe Wyoming, Sumner stepped on to the mat as the Wolverines’ final wrestler. Competing in the 184-pound weight class, Sumner went toe-to-toe with Wyoming’s Lucas Lovvorn and won a back-and-forth 3-2 decision in overtime. Sumner’s victory tied the team score at 16-16, but Wyoming was awarded the team victory by criteria with a 42-37 individual match advantage.

The win for Sumner, a redshirt sophomore, snaps a two-match losing skid.

As a freshmen, Sumner went 10-14 overall. Highlighting his freshmen season was winning his weight class at the UVU Open with a perfect 5-0 record.

While at Nevada Union, Sumner wrestled four years at the varsity level and earned two Sierra Foothill League titles.

Utah Valley University (4-3 overall, 1-1 conference) is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12.

MEN’s BASKETBALL

Cody Wilcox (Nevada Union ‘11, William Jessup University) and the Warriors split two games last week, beating Menlo College, 62-59, and losing to The Masters University, 79-65.

Wilcox, a senior center, scored four points and pulled down a season-high 12 rebounds in the win over Menlo. Wilcox had three points and two rebounds in the loss to Masters.

For the season, Wilcox is averaging 4.9 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game.

William Jessup (16-6, 6-2) is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

David Menary (Nevada Union ‘16; University of Redlands) and the Bulldogs went 2-1 last week, topping California Institute of Technology and Occidental College, and falling to California Lutheran University.

Menary, a freshmen forward, had a solid game in the win over Occidental, scoring eight points and grabbing four rebounds. Menary had nine points and five rebounds in the loss to Cal Lutheran.

For the season, Menary has played in 17 games and is averaging 2.4 points per game to go with three rebounds per game.

Redlands (7-11, 3-6) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O’Brien (Bear River ‘16; Shasta College) and the Knights split a pair of conference games last week, beating Lassen College and losing to Butte College.

O’Brien, a freshmen guard, got the start against Lassen and poured in nine points coming on three 3-pointers. O’Brien came off the bench against Butte and scored two points.

For the season, O’Brien is averaging 5.4 points per game and is shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range.

Shasta (6-14, 3-2) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Golden Valley Conference.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sammy DeHart (Nevada Union ‘15; Chico State) and the Wildcats split a pair of league games last week, edging Cal State San Bernardino and falling to University of California, San Diego.

DeHart, a sophomore, scored eight points, grabbed three rebounds and had two steals in the win over San Bernardino. DeHart accounted for eight points in the loss to San Diego.

For the season, DeHart is averaging 4.9 ppg and 3.8 rpg.

Chico State (12-7, 7-6) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

BASEBALL

Dalton Maxwell (Nevada Union ‘15; Menlo College) and the Oaks opened the season with a loss to Corban University, but followed that with a doubleheader sweep of Simpson University.

Maxwell, a sophomore infielder, started two of the three games and went 2-for-6 from the plate with three RBIs and two walks.

Menlo (2-1) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Hayden Piner (Forest Lake Christian ‘16; William Jessup University) got his first start of his college career last week and he didn’t disappoint.

Piner, a freshmen lefty, earned the win from the mound against Oregon Institute of Technology, throwing four innings, striking out six, allowing one earned run and one hit.

William Jessup (2-2) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Garrett O’Callaghan (Nevada Union ‘14; Yuba College) and the 49ers dropped both of their games against De Anza College last week.

O’Callaghan, a sophomore pitcher, threw four innings in a 4-3 extra inning loss to De Anza. O’Callaghan struck out five, walked none, gave up four hits and allowed one earned run. He did not figure into the decision.

Weston Gaddis (Nevada Union ‘16; Yuba College) saw action in both the games against De Anza, playing shortstop and going 0-for-1 with a walk in one game and pinch hitting in the other.

Yuba College (0-2) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Bay Valley Conference.

SOFTBALL

Mikayla Laymance (Bear River ‘15; William Jessup University) and the Warriors opened the 2017 season with a pair of wins over the University of Antelope Valley last week.

Laymance, a sophomore catcher, started the first game of the doubleheader and went 1-for-3 from the plate with a single.

William Jessup is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Lisa Ellis (Nevada Union ‘13; San Jose State) and the Spartans swim team lost a dual against Fresno State last week.

Ellis, a senior, was on the Spartans’ 200-yard medley relay team that placed third, and took fourth individually in the 100 backstroke.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Kendall Pawlowski (Nevada Union ‘13; UC Santa Cruz) and the Banana Slugs dropped a dual against Pacific last week.

Pawlowski, a senior, finished in fifth in the 100 butterfly and took eighth in the 200 freestyle.

Patrick Herbert, a fellow 2013 Nevada Union graduate and member of the UC Santa Cruz swim team, placed fourth in the 100 backstroke and was a member of the 200 medley relay team that placed fourth.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email sports@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.