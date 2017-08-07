ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Roenicke, Pericos headed to playoffs | TheUnion.com

ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Roenicke, Pericos headed to playoffs
August 7, 2017
Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, and the Triple A Pericos de Puebla are headed to the minor league playoffs after punching their ticket last week.
Roenicke, a 6-foot, 3-inch right-handed starter, has been one of Pericos' top hurlers, leading the team in wins, ERA, strikeouts and WHIP.
He put in another strong performance from the mound in his only start last week but did not figure into the decision in a 7-6 loss to Bravos de Leon. Roenicke went six innings, allowed seven hits and two earned run while striking out four and walking none.
For the season, Roenicke has pitched in 21 games, started 20, is 7-5 overall with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. In 120 innings pitched, he has 103 strikeouts and 28 walks.
The playoff bound Pericos de Puebla (55-52) play in the Mexican League.
This is Roenicke's first season with the Pericos de Puebla after spending time in the Los Angeles Angels' minor league system in 2016. Roenicke spent time in the Majors from 2008-2013, having stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins.
Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.
