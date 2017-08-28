ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Roenicke notches 2nd straight playoff win

Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, earned his second straight playoff victory last week, continuing what has been an strong season with the Triple-A Pericos de Puebla baseball team.

Roenicke, a right-handed starter, threw a gem last Thursday in Pericos de Puebla's 4-1 victory over the Leones de Yucatan in Game 1 of the Mexican League semifinals.

The 6-foot, 3-inch hurler tossed seven innings, allowed one earned run, scattered seven hits and struck out three.

Roenicke is now 2-0 in the postseason and has allowed just two earned runs in 14 innings pitched.

During the regular season, Roenicke appeared in 21 games, started 20, was 7-5 overall with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. In 120 innings pitched, he had 103 strikeouts and 28 walks. Roenicke led his team in wins, ERA, strikeouts and WHIP.

Pericos de Puebla went 56-54 during the regular season and grabbed the No. 2 seed out of the Mexican League's South Division. They swept the Tigres de Quintana Roo in four straight games in the first round and currently hold a 2-1 lead over the Leones de Yucatan in the best-of-seven semifinal playoff series.

Recommended Stories For You

This is Roenicke's first season with the Pericos de Puebla after spending time in the Los Angeles Angels' minor league system in 2016. Roenicke had bounced around the Majors from 2008-2013, having stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins.

Swimming

Dillon Virva, a 2012 Nevada Union graduate, competed in men's 50-meter freestyle event at the 29th Summer University Games in Taipei, Taiwan.

Virva, representing Team USA, advanced to the semifinals in the 50 free after placing second in his heat race with a time of 22.36 seconds. He took sixth in the semifinal race with a mark of 22.46 and did not advance to the finals. Finland's Ari Pekka Liukkonen took first place in the final.

At Nevada Union, Virva set school records in the 50 free and the 100 butterfly and was a High School All-American in both events. When he was competing for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, he again set school records (50 free, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay) and was named the Western Athletic Conference Men's Swimmer of the Year in 2015. In July, he competed in the 50 free at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Football

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate and sixth round pick by the Buffalo Bills, did not play in his team's third preseason game, a 13-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Vallejo, a 6-1, 228-pound linebacker, was on the Bills injury list with a knee issue. He did play the week before in Buffalo's second preseason game, wrapping up two tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Nevada Union football standout, who went on to be a four-year starter at Boise State, is one of several outside linebackers vying to make the Bills' final 53-man roster. He is currently listed as the Bills' second-string strong side linebacker behind 10-year veteran Lorenzo Alexander, according to the Bills' depth chart on http://www.buffalobills.com.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.