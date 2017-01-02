ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Reina, DeHart help teams to league victories; O’Brien fares well at Siskiyous Tournament | TheUnion.com

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the San Marcos Cougars girls basketball team split two California Collegiate Athletic Association games last week, beating Cal State Los Angeles, 77-68, and losing to Cal State Dominguez Hills, 67-64.

Reina, a junior forward, grabbed seven rebounds and one point in the win over Cal State Los Angeles. She had four points and nine rebounds against Cal State Dominguez Hills.

For the season, Reina is averaging 2.3 points per game and 2.6 rebounds.

San Marcos (7-4) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the CCAA.

Sammy DeHart, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Chico State Wildcats won both their CCAA games last week, topping California State University Monterey Bay, 76-38, and San Francisco State, 76-48.

DeHart, a sophomore, had two points, two assists and four rebounds in the win over Monterey Bay. She did not play against San Francisco State.

Chico State (8-4) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the CCAA.

Mens Basketball

David O’Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College Knights lost a pair of tight games at the Siskiyous Tournament last week, falling to Lane Community College, 93-89, and Umpqua Community College, 92-88.

O’Brien, a freshman guard, tallied 10 points, four rebounds and two assists against Lane. Facing Umpqua, O’Brien had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

O’Brien has scored in double digits three times this season and is averaging five points per game.

Shasta (3-12) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Golden Valley Conference.

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs split a pair of games at the Purple and Gold Poet Classic in Whittier, California last week, beating La Sierra, 86-69, and falling to Linfield.

Menary, a freshmen forward, had four points and a rebound off the bench in the win over La Sierra. Menary scored three points and had a season-high seven rebounds in the loss to Linfield.

For the season, Menary is averaging 1.5 points per game to go with 3 rebounds per game.

Redlands (2-2) is a NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Wrestling

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Utah Valley University Wolverines competed in the Southern Scuffle on New Year’s Day at McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Sumner, a sophomore, won his first match in the 184-pound weight class, beating Alex Benoit of Navy, 18-0. Sumner then was pinned by No. 1 seed Gabe Dean from Cornell, and lost a 7-3 decision to Lehigh’s Paul Dunn.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email sports@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.