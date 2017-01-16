ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: O’Brien, Shasta win conference opener | TheUnion.com

David O’Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College mens basketball team opened conference play with a, 95-90, double overtime win over College of the Siskiyous Saturday.

O’Brien, a freshmen guard, came up big in the second overtime period, hitting all three of his free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt late to put the Knights up by four. O’Brien finished the game with nine points and three assists in the win.

For the season, O’Brien is averaging 5.5 points per game.

Shasta (4-12, 1-0) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Golden Valley Conference.

Cody Wilcox, a 2011 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup Warriors won their lone game last week, topping Westmont College 103-96 in overtime.

Wilcox, a 6-foot, 8-inch, senior center, scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds in the victory.

For the season, Wilcox is averaging 5.4 points per game and five rebounds per game.

William Jessup (13-5, 3-1) is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Justin Beskeen, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the Simpson University Red Hawks lost their only game last week, falling to Pacific Union College, 86-66.

Beskeen, a 6-foot, 6-inch junior, notched seven points and grabbed two rebounds in the loss.

For the season, Beskeen is averaging 6.9 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Simpson (2-15, 1-4) is a member of the NAIA and competes in the California Pacific Conference.

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs split a pair of games last week, beating Caltech 78-71, and losing to Pomona-Pitzer, 78-61.

Menary, a freshmen forward, grabbed two rebounds and had two assists in the win over Caltech. In the loss to Pomona-Pitzer, Menary had one rebound in three minutes of action.

For the season, Menary is averaging 1.5 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Redlands (5-9, 1-4) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMENS BASKETBALL

Sammy DeHart, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Chico State Wildcats won a pair of games last week, topping California State University, Los Angeles 66-62 and California State University, Dominguez Hills, 71-60.

DeHart, a sophomore, had four points, four rebounds and two assists against Los Angeles. Facing Dominguez Hills, DeHart had eight points, six rebounds and two assists.

For the season, DeHart is averaging 3.6 points per game and 3.8 rebounds.

Chico State (10-5, 5-4) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the CCAA.

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the San Marcos Cougars lost a pair of conference games last week, falling to Cal Poly Pomona, 68-47, and Humboldt State, 60-59 in double overtime.

Reina, a junior forward, scored two points and grabbed one rebound in 10 minutes of action against Humboldt. She played sparingly against Pomona and did not score.

For the season, Reina is averaging 2.1 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

San Marcos (8-7, 5-5) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

SWIMMING

Lisa Ellis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, helped the San Jose State swim team win a dual swim meet against Cal State East Bay last week.

Ellis, a senior, placed fourth in the 200 backstroke, sixth in the 100 backstroke, and was a member of the 400 medley relay team that took third.

WRESTLING

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Utah Valley University Wolverines beat Air Force, 18-15, last week.

Sumner, a sophomore wrestling in the 184-pound class, lost his only match by a score of 2-1.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email sports@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.