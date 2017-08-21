ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: NU graduate Tanner Vallejo wraps up first tackles in NFL

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate and sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, made his first official tackles in the NFL last week.

Playing at the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field last Thursday, Vallejo wrapped up two solo tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage in the Bills' 20-16 loss.

It was a solid showing for Vallejo, who had left the Bills' first preseason game with a shoulder injury and no tackles.

The Nevada Union football standout, who went on to be a four-year starter at Boise State, is one of several outside linebackers vying to make the Bills final 53-man roster. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound Vallejo is currently listed as the Bills' second-string strong side linebacker behind 10-year veteran Lorenzo Alexander, according to the Bills' depth chart on http://www.buffalobills.com.

During Vallejo's career at Boise State, he played in 46 games, made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

During Vallejo's sophomore year at Boise State, he was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention in his junior and senior seasons.

Recommended Stories For You

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was also a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

BASEBALL

Josh Roenicke (Nevada Union '01) and the Pericos de Puebla swept the Tigres de Quintana Roo in four straight games last week to advance to the Triple-A Mexican League semifinals.

Roenicke, a 6-foot, 3-inch right-handed starter, earned the win in the series opener Aug. 13, tossing seven innings, allowing one earned run and seven hits while striking out five and walking three.

The Pericos de Puebla will now take on the Leones de Yucatan in the semifinals starting Thursday.

During the regular season, Roenicke appeared in 21 games, started 20, was 7-5 overall with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. In 120 innings pitched, he had 103 strikeouts and 28 walks. Roenicke led his team in wins, ERA, strikeouts and WHIP.

Pericos de Puebla went 56-54 during the regular season and grabbed the No. 2 seed out of the Mexican League's South Division.

This is Roenicke's first season with the Pericos de Puebla after spending time in the Los Angeles Angels' minor league system in 2016. Roenicke had bounced around the Majors from 2008-2013, having stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.