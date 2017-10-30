ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union graduate Migliozzi, Mustangs win Big West title

Garrett Migliozzi, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo men's cross country team took first place at the 2017 Big West Cross Country Championships Saturday.

Migliozzi, a junior, was the ninth Mustang to finish, placing 46th out of 68 in the 8K race with a time of 26:08.7.

Migliozzi is also a member of the Mustangs' track and field team, and earned an individual Big West Championship in the 1,500 meter run in May.

During Migliozzi's time at Nevada Union, he placed sixth in the California State Cross Country Championships in his senior year, and was a Sac-Joaquin Section title holder in the 1,600.

FOOTBALL

Ian Davis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western New Mexico Mustangs struggled on Saturday, falling to Angelo State, 44-7.

Davis, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound senior safety, led the team with nine solo tackles. He had 12 total. For the year, Davis leads the team in solo tackles with 40, and has 63 tackles overall.

Western New Mexico (2-7) is a NCAA Division II team that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills are now 4-0 at home and 5-2 overall after thrashing the Oakland Raiders, 34-14, Sunday.

Vallejo, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound rookie linebacker, played on special teams in the win.

Vallejo has played in six of the Bills seven games this season and has notched one tackle.

After a stellar college career at Boise State, Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz women's soccer team knocked off Mills College Lasty week, 3-1.

Shaw, a junior forward-midfielder, scored a goal in the 38th minute to help her team to the victory. For the season, Shaw is second on her team in shots (19), tied for second in assists (two), and third in points (six).

The Slugs (4-14-1) end the season at home Thursday against Providence Christian. UCSC is a Division III Independent school.

VOLLEYBALL

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals won two out of three matches last week, topping University of Redlands and Cal Tech, and falling to Claremont Mudd-Scripps.

Roberts, a junior outside hitter, tallied 23 kills and 27 digs across the three matches.

For the season, Roberts is first on her team in kills with 257 and first in digs with 287.

Cal Lutheran (15-11, 10-6) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won both their matches last week, topping Cosumnes River College and Santa Rosa Junior College.

Cook, a freshmen setter, led her team in assists in both games, notching 31 assists against Cosumnes River and 30 assists against Santa Rosa.

For the season, Cook leads her team in assists with 679.

Sierra College (18-3, 10-1) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Morgan Koch, a 2014 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and The Master's University volleyball team grabbed a pair of conference wins last week, topping Arizona Christian University and San Diego Christian College.

Koch, a senior middle block, scored 20 kills across the two matches.

For the season, Koch is second on her team in kills with 162.

The Masters University (10-15, 5-7) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Teryn Rath, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the McDaniel College Green Terror swept the week, going 2-0 with wins over Dickinson College and Ursinus College.

Rath, a senior hitter, led her team with 20 kills in the five-set victory over Dickinson. She tallied 11 kills in the win over Ursinus.

McDaniel (18-7, 6-4) is a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Centennial Conference.

Kaely Rath, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Southern Virginia University Knights won all four of their matches last week.

Kaely Rath, a junior outside hitter, played in two of the four matches and tallied four kills.

Southern Virginia (21-7, 5-2) is a Division III school that competes in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email sports@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.