ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union graduate Logan Lowe leads Colonials in season opener

Logan Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, teed off the 2017-18 collegiate golf season by leading the George Washington University golf team to a 12th place finish at the season-opening Falcon Invite hosted by U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Lowe, a junior, shot a 1-under par 215 across the three-day tourney, finishing 24th individually and leading all George Washington golfers. Lowe's best round came on the tournament's second day, when he shot a 68 on the par-72 course.

George Washington University is a Division-I school that competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

In Lowe's sophomore season at George Washington, he was named his team's MVP, made the All-Atlantic 10 Team for the second straight year and earned a spot on the 2017 NCAA Division I PING All-Region Team. Lowe had a team best 72.59 scoring average, tallied five top-10 finishes and one victory in 11 tournaments played. He also recorded the lowest score in school history with a 65 in the first round at the Marshall Invitational Sept. 12.

While at Nevada Union, Lowe earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League MVPs and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

BASEBALL

Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, and the Triple-A Pericos de Puebla baseball team had their season come to a close last week after losing the Mexican League Championship Series, 4-1, to Toros de Tijuana.

Roenicke, a right-handed starting pitcher, took the mound in games one and five of the series, but failed to get through the sixth inning in either game and was credited with the loss in both.

Despite the tough ending, it was a strong year for Roenicke, who appeared in 21 games during the regular season, started 20, was 7-5 overall with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. In 120 innings pitched, he had 103 strikeouts and 28 walks. Roenicke led his team in wins, ERA, strikeouts and WHIP.

Roenicke was also 3-0 in the postseason until he came up against the Toros in the championship.

Pericos de Puebla went 56-54 during the regular season and grabbed the No. 2 seed out of the Mexican League's South Division.

FOOTBALL

Ian Davis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western New Mexico Mustangs fell just short of victory Saturday, falling to Eastern New Mexico University, 37-34.

Davis, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound senior safety, finished the game with eight tackles, four of which were solo.

For the season, Davis is second on the team with 15 tackles.

Western New Mexico (0-2) is a NCAA Division II team that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

Hank Humphers, another 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Central Oklahoma Bronchos lost for the first time this season, dropping a tight one to Pittsburg State, 31-28.

Humphers, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 210-pound senior linebacker, made three tackles in the game.

The Bronchos (1-1) are a NCAA Division II school that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz girls soccer team dropped all three games on their recent Southern California road trip.

The Banana Slugs lost to Redlands University 0-2, La Verne University 0-1, and Claremont University 1-5. The Lady Slugs are now 1-5 for the season.

Shaw, a junior midfielder, has started 5 of the 6 games this season, and leads the team with two assists.

In 2016, Shaw earned Association of Division III Independents All-League Second Team honors, while earning a trip to the NCAA playoffs. Shaw was the team leader in total points (goals and assists) with 18.

While at Nevada Union, Shaw was a four-year varsity starter. In her junior and senior years, she was All-Sierra Foothill League First Team selection, team captain, team MVP and Most Inspirational Player.

The Lady Slugs travel again this week to play Notre Dame de Namur University and Dominican University, two Division II opponents. The Slugs are a Division III Independent program.

VOLLEYBALL

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals went 2-2 during the Cal Lu Fornia Invitational last week. The Regals were able to knock off UC Santa Cruz and Whitworth University, but fell to Pacific Lutheran University and Trinity College.

Roberts, a junior outside hitter, was especially strong in the Regals win over Whitworth with 14 kills and 14 digs. She finished with 37 kills and 57 digs across the four matches.

Cal Lutheran (4-5) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Teryn Rath, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the McDaniel College Green Terror won all four of their matches last week, topping York University, St. Mary's College (Maryland), Goucher College and Alvernia University.

Rath, a senior oppo hitter, played in three of the matches and tallied 10 kills.

McDaniel (7-1) is a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Centennial Conference.

Morgan Koch, a 2014 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and The Masters University Mustangs lost both their matches last week, falling to University of Antelope Valley and Westmont College.

Koch, a senior middle block, saw action against Westmont and tallied five kills and two digs.

The Masters University (2-7) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Bob Shaw contributed to this article.