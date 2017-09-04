ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Tanner Vallejo earns spot on Bills roster

All the time and effort dedicated to the sport he loves paid off for Tanner Vallejo, who after Saturday's final cuts is still a member of the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Despite seeing significant game action in only one of the Bills four preseason games, Vallejo did enough during training camp to earn a spot on the Bills' season opening 53-man roster.

Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, has been playing strong side linebacker for Buffalo and is one of six linebackers kept by the Bills.

Buffalo opens the regular season Sunday against the New York Jets.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the NFL draft after standout stints at Boise State and Nevada Union.

During Vallejo's career at Boise State, he played in 46 games, made 277 tackles, 5.5 sacks, forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles, grabbed an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In Vallejo's sophomore year at Boise State he was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team and earned Defensive MVP honors in the Mountain West Championship Game and Fiesta Bowl. He received All-Mountain West honorable mention in his junior and senior seasons.

While at Nevada Union, Vallejo notched 419 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He was also a two-time Sierra Foothill League Defensive MVP, three-time All-Metro League selection and three-time All-Sac-Joaquin Section selection.

Ian Davis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western New Mexico Mustangs dropped their first game of the season, falling to the University of San Diego, 34-20.

Davis, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound senior safety, wrapped up a team best six solo tackles and had a pass breakup.

Western New Mexico (0-1) is a NCAA Division II team that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

Hank Humphers, another 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Central Oklahoma Bronchos opened their season with a 35-14 victory over Lindenwood University.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 210-pound senior linebacker wrapped up four tackles in the win.

The Bronchos (1-0) are a NCAA Division II school that plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

BASEBALL

Josh Roenicke, a 2001 Nevada Union graduate, notched his third straight playoff victory last week, continuing what has been an impressive postseason run with the Triple-A Pericos de Puebla baseball team.

Roenicke, a right-handed starting pitcher, threw 5.1 innings, allowed five earned runs and struck out three in his team's, 11-7, Mexican League semifinal win over Leones de Yucatan last Tuesday.

Pericos de Puebla went on to win the series with Yucatan, 4-1, to advance to the Mexican League Championship where they will face Toros de Tijuana. The series with Tijuana gets started today.

The 6-foot, 3-inch Roenicke is now 3-0 and has 3.26 ERA in the postseason.

During the regular season, Roenicke appeared in 21 games, started 20, was 7-5 overall with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. In 120 innings pitched he had 103 strikeouts and 28 walks. Roenicke led his team in wins, ERA, strikeouts and WHIP.

Pericos de Puebla went 56-54 during the regular season and grabbed the No. 2 seed out of the Mexican League's South Division.

Volleyball

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals went 2-2 at the Trinity National Invitational in San Antonio last week. The Regals topped the University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh and Whitman College, but fell to Calvin College as well as host Trinity University.

Roberts, a junior outside hitter, tallied 36 kills and 39 digs during the tournament.

Cal Lutheran (2-2) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Teryn Rath, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the McDaniel College Green Terror went 3-1 at the Battlefield Classic in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania last week.

The Green Terror topped Marywood University, Penn State-Harrisburg and Hood College. Their only loss came against Kenyon College.

Rath, a senior opposite hitter, played in all four matches and tallied 12 kills in the tournament.

McDaniel is a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Centenial Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.