ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Logan Lowe sets George Washington University record

Logan Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate and member of the George Washington University golf team, continued his stellar collegiate career last week by setting a school record and notching his first top-10 finish of the season.

Lowe tied for sixth place at the NC State Wolfpack Intercollegiate Tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina and set a new low for a single round by a George Washington player.

The junior opened the tourney with a 74, and followed it with a school record 64 in the second round. Lowe had previously set the school record with a 65 at the Marshall Invitational in his sophomore season. Lowe shot a 74 in the third round to finish at 4-under par and tied for sixth. George Washington placed 11th as a team.

"It's real exciting to set a school record," Lowe told http://www.gwsports.com. "It's something you work really hard as an individual to be able to get something like that accomplished."

For Lowe, it was his sixth top-10 finish of his college career. Through nine rounds this season, he is averaging 71 per round.

George Washington University is a Division-I school that competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Lowe is coming off a sophomore season in which he was named his team's MVP, made the All-Atlantic 10 Team for the second straight year and earned a spot on the 2017 NCAA Division I PING All-Region Team. Lowe had a team best 72.59 scoring average, tallied five top-10 finishes and one victory in 11 tournaments played.

While at Nevada Union, Lowe earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League MVPs and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

FOOTBALL

Ian Davis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western New Mexico Mustangs snapped a five-game losing streak and grabbed their first victory of the season with a 38-25 win over Tarleton State last week.

Davis, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound senior safety, wrapped up five tackles in the victory.

For the season, Davis is second on the team with 46 total tackles.

Western New Mexico (1-5) is a NCAA Division II team that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills came up short against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, losing 20-16.

Vallejo played on special teams in the loss. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound rookie linebacker has played in four of the Bills first five games, mostly on special teams. He has one tackle so far this season.

Next up for the Bills (3-2) is a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vallejo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout career at Boise State.

VOLLEYBALL

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals lost their only match last week, falling to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in four sets.

Roberts, a junior outside hitter, tallied nine kills and 11 digs in the loss.

For the season, Roberts is first on her team in kills with 162 and first in digs with 204.

Cal Lutheran (8-9, 4-4) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines split a pair of matches last week, topping Sacramento City College and losing to Folsom Lake College.

Cook, a freshmen setter, notched 35 assists in the win over Sacramento, and had 18 in the loss to Folsom.

For the season, Cook leads her team in assists with 508.

Sierra College (13-3, 5-1) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Teryn Rath, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the McDaniel College Green Terror went 1-1 last week, besting Bryn Mawr College and losing to Franklin & Marshall College.

Rath, a senior oppo hitter, saw action in the win over Bryn Mawr, notching seven kills in the win.

McDaniel (15-2, 4-1) is a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Centennial Conference.

Kaely Rath, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Southern Virginia University Knights won both their matches last week, topping Frostburg State University and Shenandoah University.

Kaely Rath, a junior outside hitter, played in both matches and notched a kill against Frostburg State,

Southern Virginia (13-4, 3-0) is a Division III school that competes in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Morgan Koch, a 2014 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and The Master's University volleyball team dropped their only match last week, a straight set loss to Westmont.

Koch, a senior middle block, tallied three kills in the loss.

For the season, Koch is third on her team in kills with 101.

The Masters University (7-11, 3-5) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz women's soccer team went 0-2-1 across a three-game road trip last week.

The Banana Slugs fell to Cal Lutheran University and Chico State, and earned a 0-0 draw against Stanislaus State.

Shaw, a junior forward-midfielder, notched three shots across the three games.

For the season, Shaw is second on her team in shots (17), assists (2) and total points (4).

Santa Cruz (3-10-1) is a Division III Independent school.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email sports@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.