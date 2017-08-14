ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Logan Lowe has strong 1st round at US Amateur Championships

Logan Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, is in the mix at the United States Amateur Championship after a solid first round at the Riviera Country Club in Palisades, California.

Lowe shot a 1-under-par 69 to finish the first round in a tie for 15th, five strokes behind leaders Norman Xiong and Mark Lawrence Jr.

After opening the round with a bogey, birdie, bogey sequence on the first three holes, Lowe sank three straight pars followed by birdies on hole No. 7 and No. 8 and was 1-under-par after nine. Lowe moved to 2-under after a birdie on the 573-yard Par-5 11th, but bogeys on No. 12 and No. 13 saw him slide back to even. He would birdie the 606-yard Par-5 17th and make par on No. 18 to finish the day 1-under.

Lowe recently wrapped up his sophomore season at George Washington University where he was named his team's MVP, made the All-Atlantic 10 Team for the second straight year and earned a spot on the 2017 NCAA Division I PING All-Region Team. Lowe had a team best 72.59 scoring average, tallied five top-10 finishes and one victory in 11 tournaments played. He also recorded the lowest score in school history with a 65 in the first round at the Marshall Invitational Sept. 12.

Lowe is also strong in the classroom, being recognized on the George Washington Athletics Academic Dean's List.

While at Nevada Union Lowe earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League MVPs and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

BASEBALL

Josh Roenicke (Nevada Union '01) and the Triple A Pericos de Puebla opened the Triple-A Mexican League playoffs with a 7-1 victory over the Tigres de Quintana Roo Sunday.

Roenicke, a 6-foot, 3-inch right-handed starter, earned the win from the mound after tossing seven innings, allowing one earned run and seven hits while striking out five and walking three.

The victory gives Pericos de Puebla a 1-0 lead over Tigres de Quintana Roo in the seven-game series.

During the regular season, Roenicke appeared in 21 games, started 20, was 7-5 overall with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. In 120 innings pitched, he had 103 strikeouts and 28 walks. Roenicke led his team in wins, ERA, strikeouts and WHIP.

Pericos de Puebla went 56-54 during the regular season and grabbed the No. 2 seed out of the Mexican League's South Division.

This is Roenicke's first season with the Pericos de Puebla after spending time in the Los Angeles Angels' minor league system in 2016. Roenicke had bounced around the Majors from 2008-2013, having stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins. He was a relief pitcher while in the Majors, notching 190 appearances, an 8-3 overall record with a 4.17 ERA in 220.1 innings pitched.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.