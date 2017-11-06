ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union grad Ian Davis comes up big for Mustangs

Ian Davis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, had a huge game for the Western New Mexico University football team Saturday, helping the Mustangs earn a 35-23 victory over Texas A&M Kingsville.

Davis, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound senior safety, blocked a punt and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown just minutes into the game. He also grabbed an interception and wrapped up a solo tackle in the victory.

For his efforts, Davis was named the Lone Star Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

For the year, Davis is tied for the team lead in solo tackles (41) and interceptions (two).

Western New Mexico (3-7) is a NCAA Division II team that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

This is Davis' second season with the Mustangs after transferring from Sierra College where he earned All-State and All-NorCal League honors at defensive back.

During Davis' time at Nevada Union, he was a standout defensive back and wide receiver. In his senior year at NU, he was an All-Sierra Foothill League selection after wrapping up 69 tackles and grabbing two interceptions on defense, and catching 77 passes for 1,305 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills (5-3) dropped a Thursday night tilt with the New York Jets, 34-21.

Vallejo, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound rookie linebacker, played on special teams and made one tackle.

Vallejo has played in seven of the Bills' eight games this season and has notched two tackles on the year.

After a stellar college career at Boise State, Vallejo was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nora Pizzella, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Chico State women's cross country team took third place at the NCAA Division II West Regional meet Saturday in Monmouth, Oregon.

Pizzella, a sophomore, was the sixth Chico State runner to finish, taking 40th out of 209 in the 6K race with a time of 22 minutes, 7.3 seconds.

The third place finish puts the Wildcats into the NCAA D-II Championship finals for the 18th season in a row.

VOLLEYBALL

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals battled their way into the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game, but fell to Claremont Mudd-Scripps in straight sets.

Roberts, a junior outside hitter, scored eight kills and tallied seven digs in the title game.

For the season, Roberts is first on her team in digs with 312 and second in kills with 277.

Cal Lutheran (16-12) will wait to see if they get an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Teryn Rath, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the McDaniel College Green Terror fell in the Centennial Conference semifinals last week, losing to John Hopkins University.

Rath, a senior hitter, tallied five kills in the semifinal loss. She did score 10 kills in the Green Terror's first round win over Franklin & Marshall College.

McDaniel (19-8) will now gear up for the first round of the Eastern College Athletic ConferenceDivision III volleyball tournament.

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines extended their win streak to eight games with wins over Modesto Junior College and Folsom Lake College last week.

Cook, a freshmen setter, was especially impressive in the win over Folsom Lake, doling out 50 assists.

For the season, Cook leads her team in assists with 729.

Sierra College (20-3, 12-1) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Morgan Koch, a 2014 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and The Master's University split a pair of games last week, topping William Jessup University and falling to Menlo College.

Koch, a senior middle block, tallied 11 kills in the bout with Menlo, and scored 12 kills in the win over William Jessup.

The Masters University (11-16, 6-8) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, helped the UC Santa Cruz women's soccer team earn a 2-0 victory over Providence Christian College last week.

Shaw, a junior forward-midfielder, fired off a season-high five shots and scored a goal in the 72nd minute.

For the season, Shaw is tied for first on her team in total points (eight) and assists (two), and second in goals (three) and shots (24).

The Slugs (5-14-1) received an at-large bid to the Division III NCAA Championship.

WRESTLING

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Utah Valley University Wolverines competed at the Clarion Duals last week.

Sumner, a junior in the 184-pound class, went 3-2 cross five bouts.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.