ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Nevada Union alumnus Wilcox, William Jessup roll in conference play | TheUnion.com

Cody Wilcox, a 2011 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup Warriors extended their winning streak to four games after beating conference foes San Diego Christian College, 97-81, and Arizona Christian University, 81-79, last week.

Wilcox, a 6-foot, 8-inch, senior center, had four points and six rebounds, three of which were offensive against Arizona Christian. Facing San Diego Christian, Wilcox started but played limited minutes, finishing the game with no points and two rebounds.

For the season, Wilcox is averaging 5.1 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

William Jessup (15-5, 5-1) is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Justin Beskeen, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the Simpson University Red Hawks earned just their third win of the season last week, beating University of California, Merced, 78-72.

Beskeen, a 6-foot, 6-inch junior, started the game but only played seven minutes and did not score.

For the season, Beskeen is averaging 6.6 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Simpson (3-17, 2-5) is a member of the NAIA and competes in the California Pacific Conference.

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs lost their only game last week, falling to Whittier College, 76-72.

Menary, a freshmen forward, scored three points and grabbed two rebounds off the bench in the loss.

For the season, Menary is averaging 1.6 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Redlands (5-9, 1-4) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

David O’Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Shasta College boys basketball team split a pair of conference games last week, beating College of the Redwoods, 72-71, and losing to Feather River College in double overtime, 97-89.

O’Brien, a freshmen guard, had three points off the bench against Redwoods. Against Feather River, O’Brien had seven points, two 3-pointers, three assists and two rebounds.

Shasta (5-13, 2-1) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Golden Valley Conference.

WOMENS BASKETBALL

Sammy DeHart, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Chico State Wildcats split a pair of league games last week, topping Humboldt State, 57-45, and losing to Cal Poly Pomona in overtime, 72-69.

DeHart, a sophomore, scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in the win over Humboldt. Facing Cal Poly Pomona, DeHart had four points and three rebounds.

For the season, DeHart is averaging four points and four rebounds per game.

Chico State (11-6, 6-5) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the San Marcos Cougars Also split a pair of conference games, beating Cal State San Bernardino, 65-61, and falling to University of California, San Diego, 84-60.

Reina, a junior forward, had five points and three rebounds in the loss to San Diego. She did not play against San Bernardino.

For the season, Reina is averaging 2.3 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game.

San Marcos (9-8, 6-6) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

WRESTLING

Will Sumner, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Utah Valley University Wolverines earned a non-conference victory over Pac-12s Cal State Bakersfield last week.

Sumner, a sophomore wrestling in the 184-pound class, lost his match by decision, 6-4.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12.

SWIMMING

Lisa Ellis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the San Jose State swim team lost a dual against Nevada, 179-118, Saturday.

Ellis, a senior, finished in sixth place in the 200 backstroke. She was also on the Spartans 400 freestyle relay team that placed third, and the 200 medley relay team that placed fourth.

