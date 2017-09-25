ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Lowe keeps scores low, leads Colonials at VCU tourney

Logan Lowe, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate and junior on the George Washington University golf team, shot under par in all three rounds at the VCU Janney Invitational last week, finishing tied for 12th overall with a 4-under par 212.

Lowe's score was the lowest among all George Washington team members, helping the Colonials take 10th as a team.

Playing at the Country Club of Virginia's Tuckahoe Creek Golf Course located in Richmond, Lowe shot a 1-under par 71 each of the first two rounds and closed with a 2-under par 70 in the final round.

West Virginia University won the team title. Oliver Whatley of Rutgers won the individual crown with a 10-under 206.

George Washington University is a Division-I school that competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

In Lowe's sophomore season at George Washington he was named his team's MVP, made the All-Atlantic 10 Team for the second straight year and earned a spot on the 2017 NCAA Division I PING All-Region Team. Lowe had a team best 72.59 scoring average, tallied five top-10 finishes and one victory in 11 tournaments played. He also recorded the lowest score in school history with a 65 in the first round at the Marshall Invitational Sept. 12.

While at Nevada Union, Lowe earned back-to-back Sierra Foothill League MVPs and was a four-time All-SFL First Team selection.

FOOTBALL

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills took care of business at home Sunday, handing the Denver Broncos their first loss of the season, 26-16.

Vallejo, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound rookie linebacker, played mostly on special teams, but did wrap up his first regular season tackle of his NFL career.

The Bills (2-1) will now hit the road and face the undefeated Atlanta Falcons (3-0).

Vallejo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout career at Boise State.

Ian Davis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western New Mexico Mustangs dropped their fourth straight game, falling to University of Texas, Permian Basin, 41-32.

Davis, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound senior safety, tallied seven tackles, a pass break up and a hit on the quarterback in the loss.

For the season, Davis is second on the team with 32 total tackles.

Western New Mexico (0-4) is a NCAA Division II team that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz women's soccer team split matches this weekend.

The Banana Slugs finished their three-game road trip against Division II opponents on a down note, dropping a 5-0 decision at Sonoma State. The Seawolves, ranked 17th nationally among Division II, out-shot the Slugs 26-1, with Shaw taking the lone shot.

On Saturday, UC Santa Cruz used three first half goals to defeat the Mills College Cyclones 4-0 to start their two-match home-stand, In the second half, the Banana Slugs would extend their lead when Shaw, a junior midfielder, sent a volley to the right side of the net from 10-yards out to give the Slugs a 4-0 victory.

For the season, Shaw is tied for second on her team in assists, tied for second in points (goals and assists) and second in shots taken.

UCSC goes to 2-8 on the year. The Lady Slugs host the Academy of the Arts, a Division II team this Tuesday. UC Santa Cruz is a Division III Independent school.

VOLLEYBALL

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals won a pair of matches last week, taking down Occidental College and Whittier College.

Roberts, a junior outside hitter, had 12 kills and 20 digs in the win over Whittier, and tallied 11 kills to go with 11 digs in the match against Occidental.

For the season, Roberts is second on her team in kills with 134 and first in digs with 173.

Cal Lutheran (6-8) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines cruised to a pair of straight set victories last week, besting Diablo Valley and Cosumnes River College.

Cook, a freshmen setter, led her team in assists in both games, doling out 39 against Diablo Valley and 30 against Cosumnes River.

For the season, cook leads her team in assists with 420.

Sierra College (11-2) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Morgan Koch, a 2014 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and The Master's University volleyball team dropped a pair of conference matches last week, falling to Menlo College and William Jessup University.

Koch, a senior middle block, led her team in kills with 11 against William Jessup.

For the season, Koch is third on her team in kills with 85.

The Masters University (6-9) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Teryn Rath, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the McDaniel College Green Terror extended their win streak to 10 after topping Swarthmore College and Gettysburg College.

Rath, a senior oppo hitter, played in bout against Gettysburg and notched three kills.

McDaniel (11-1) is a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Centennial Conference.

Kaely Rath, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Southern Virginia University Knights won a pair of bouts last week, beating Roanoke College and Emory & Henry College.

Kaely Rath, a junior outside hitter, played sparingly in the both games, but did log a kill in each.

Southern Virginia (8-4) is a Division III school that competes in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Bob Shaw contributed to this report.