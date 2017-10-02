ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Local alumnae help college teams extend win streaks

High School volleyball is played at a high level locally as teams from Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian are regulars in the playoffs and loaded with talented players year after year.

Several former Miners, Bruins and Falcons are currently playing in the college ranks, where they are helping their respective teams find success.

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals volleyball extended their win streak to four games with a pair of victories over University of Redlands and California Institute of Technology last week.

Roberts, a junior outside hitter, tallied 19 kills and 20 digs across the two matches.

For the season, Roberts is first on her team in kills with 153 and first in digs with 193.

Cal Lutheran (8-8) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines made it 10 straight victories by winning their only game last week, topping Modesto Junior College in straight sets.

Cook, a freshmen setter, led the team with 35 assists and also came up with 12 digs.

For the season, Cook leads her team in assists with 455.

Sierra College (12-2) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

Teryn Rath, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the McDaniel College Green Terror have now won 13 in a row after taking matches over Marywood University, Catholic University of America and Washington College (Maryland).

Rath, a senior oppo hitter, tallied two kills in the win over Marywood and scored a kill in each of the other two matches.

McDaniel (14-1) is a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Centennial Conference.

Kaely Rath, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Southern Virginia University Knights won all three of their games last week to extend their winning streak to seven.

Kaely Rath, a junior outside hitter, notched eight kills in the Knights' win over Wesleyan.

Southern Virginia (11-4) is a Division III school that competes in the Capital Athletic Conference.

Morgan Koch, a 2014 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and The Master's University volleyball team split a pair of matches last week, topping Hope International University and losing to Vanguard University.

Koch, a senior middle block, finished with 10 kills, eight digs and three blocks in the win over Hope International. She scored three kills in the loss to Vanguard.

For the season, Koch is third on her team in kills with 98.

The Masters University (7-10) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

FOOTBALL

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Buffalo Bills went on the road and knocked off the Atlanta Falcons, 23-17, Sunday.

Vallejo played on special teams in the win. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound rookie linebacker has played in three of the Bills first four games, mostly on special teams. He has one tackle.

Next up for the Bills (3-1) is a road match at the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3).

Vallejo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout career at Boise State.

Ian Davis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western New Mexico Mustangs are still in search of their first win of the season after falling, 25-24, to Division II No. 12 Midwestern State.

Davis, a 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound senior safety, led his team in tackles with nine, four of which were solo.

For the season, Davis is second on the team with 41 total tackles.

Western New Mexico (0-5) is a NCAA Division II team that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz women's soccer team came from behind with a dramatic 2-1 victory in double overtime over Division II Academy of Art University.

It was the first win for the Lady Slugs against a Division II rival since 2010 (16 games). Shaw, a junior midfielder register two shots in the game. For the season, Shaw is currently tied for first in assists, tied for second in points (goals and assists) and second in shots taken.

UC Santa Cruz (3-8) is a Division III Independent school.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nora Pizzella, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the Chico State women's squad competed in their second meet of the season Saturday, taking fourth place as a team at the Capital Cross Challenge.

Only Division I teams from San Jose State, Nevada and Loyola Maramount finished ahead of the D-II Wildcats.

Pizzella was the fourth Chico State runner to finish, taking 46th out of 239 in the 6K race with a time of 22 minutes, 12.2 seconds.

Garrett Migliozzi, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo men's team earned a seventh place at the Bill Dillinger Invitational in Oregon.

Migliozzi, a junior, was the seventh Mustang to finish, placing 70th out of 103 in the 8K race with a time of 24:46.8.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com. Bob Shaw contributed to this article.