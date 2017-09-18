ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Koch, Cook help college teams to victory

Morgan Koch, a 2014 Forest Lake Christian graduate, and The Master's University volleyball team went 3-0 last week with wins over University of Redlands, Arizona Christian University and San Diego Christian College.

Koch, a senior middle block, had 33 total kills across the three matches. She was especially strong in the win over Arizona Christian with 14 kills.

The Master's University (5-7) is a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

During Koch's time at Forest Lake Christian, she was a four-year varsity player, led the Lady Falcons to the 2013 Central Valley California League title and was named the league MVP in her senior season.

Alex Cook, a 2017 Nevada Union graduate, and the Sierra College Wolverines won all three of their matches last week, topping Foothill College, College of the Siskiyous and American River College.

Cook, a freshmen setter, did a nice job of setting up the Sierra College hitters as she doled out 29 assists in the win over Foothill, 43 assists in the victory over Siskiyous and another 33 assists against American River.

Sierra College (9-2) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Big 8 Conference.

During Cook's time at Nevada Union, she was a two-year varsity player, helping the Lady Miners reach the playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

Amanda Roberts, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate, and the Cal Lutheran Regals had a rough week, dropping matches in the fifth set to University of La Verne and Chapman University.

Roberts, a junior outside hitter, tallied nine kills and 16 digs in the loss to La Verne, and notched 11 kills and 13 digs in the bout with Chapman.

For the season, Roberts is first on her team in digs with 132, and second in kills with 97.

Cal Lutheran (4-7) is a NCAA Division III team that competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Teryn Rath, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the McDaniel College Green Terror won both their contests last week, topping Gallaudet University and Hood College.

Rath, a senior oppo hitter, scored six kills in the win over Hood, and pitched in one kill in the victory over Gallaudet.

McDaniel (9-1) is a NCAA Division III school that competes in the Centennial Conference.

FOOTBALL

Tanner Vallejo, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, made his professional football debut with the Buffalo Bills Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 228-pound Vallejo played five snaps in the game, all on special teams.

The Bills lost to the Panthers, 9-3, and are now 1-1 this season.

Vallejo was drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft after a standout playing career at Boise State.

Ian Davis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the Western New Mexico Mustangs dropped their third straight game to start the season, falling to Western Oregon, 58-21.

Davis, a 6-3, 190-pound senior safety, led the Mustangs in tackles with 10, eight of which were solo.

For the season, Davis is second on the team with 25 total tackles.

Western New Mexico (0-3) is a NCAA Division II team that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

SOCCER

Cayce Shaw, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz girls soccer team lost both their games last week, falling to Notre Dame de Nemur University, 5-0, and Dominican University, 2-0.

Shaw, a junior midfielder, leads the Banana Slugs in assists this season.

The Slugs end their three game Division II road stint this Friday against Sonoma State, and then return home after six games on the road to host Mills College.

UC Santa Cruz is a Divison III Independent school.

CROSS COUNTRY

Nora Pizzella, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, opened up her sophomore season with the Chico State cross country team Saturday at the UC Riverside Cross Country Invitational.

Competing against stiff competition, including multiple Division-I programs, Pizzella placed 69th overall in the 6K race and the Wildcats took 12th as a team.

Pizzella finished in a time of 21 minutes, 40.7 seconds and was the third Chico State competitor to finish.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.