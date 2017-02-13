ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River graduate Nerissa Eason dominant in first college starts | TheUnion.com

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, opened her collegiate softball career with a pair of impressive wins, helping the Oregon State Beavers top University of Alabama-Birmingham, 4-0, and University of Hawaii, 2-0 at the Paradise Classic in Hawaii.

Eason, a freshmen pitcher, earned the win from the circle in Oregon State’s season opening victory over UAB. Eason pitched a complete game, allowed just three hits, no runs and struck out eight along the way. She was equally dominant in the win over Hawaii, throwing a complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

Oregon State (3-0) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

While at Bear River, Eason was a four-year varsity player and a three-time Pioneer Valley League MVP. In her four years at the varsity level, Eason notched a record of 70-21, had an ERA of 0.86 and struck out 1,002 batters. In her senior season, she was 22-1 with an ERA of 0.55 and 256 strikeouts.

Mikayla Laymance (Bear River ‘15; William Jessup University) and the Warriors had a rough week, dropping all four of their contests.

Laymance, a sophomore catcher, started two of the four games and went 1-for-4 from the plate with a single and a walk.

William Jessup (2-4) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Alyssa Reina (Bear River ‘12; North Dakota State University) and the Bison had a tough time at the Cal State Fullerton Easton Invitational last week, going 1-4 at the tourney.

Reina, a redshirt senior catcher, was 1-for-13 with a single and two walks across the five games.

North Dakota State is a Division I school that competes in the Summit League.

Savannah Ozuna (Nevada Union ‘16; San Francisco State) and the Gators split a four-game series with Cal State East Bay last week.

Ozuna, a freshmen first baseman, played in all four games but did not record a hit.

San Francisco State (3-3) is a Division II school that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

BASEBALL

Dalton Maxwell (Nevada Union ‘15; Menlo College) and the Oaks have now won eight straight games after topping Biola twice last week.

Maxwell, a sophomore infielder, started both games and went 2-for-7 with a pair of singles and a walk.

Menlo (8-1) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Garrett O’Callaghan (Nevada Union ‘14; Yuba College) and the 49ers earned their first win of the season after topping West Valley College, 8-6, in the first half of a double-header Sunday.

O’Callaghan, a sophomore pitcher, got the start from the slab and earned the victory. O’Callaghan threw six innings, gave up five hits, allowed three earned runs and struck out three.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate and member of the Yuba College baseball team Weston Gaddis started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in the win.

The 49ers lost the second game of the doubleheader. In that game, 2016 Nevada Union graduate Andrew Schnitzius got the start at catcher and went 0-for-3 from the plate with a walk and a run scored.

Yuba College (1-5) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Bay Valley Conference.

Hayden Piner (Forest Lake Christian ‘16; William Jessup University) lost all three of their games against Vanguard University last week.

Piner, a freshmen starting pitcher, threw well in a loss, allowing four hits and two unearend runs in four innings pitched. Piner had five strikeouts and two walks as well.

William Jessup (2-5) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Men’s BASKETBALL

Justin Beskeen (Bear River ‘13; Simpson University) and the Red Hawks basketball team dropped their only game last week, falling to Pacific Union College.

Beskeen, a junior, scored 12 points in the loss.

For the season, Beskeen is averaging seven points per game.

Simpson (5-20, 4-8) is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the California Pacific Conference.

Cody Wilcox (Nevada Union ‘11, William Jessup University) and the Warriors split a pair of games last week, beating San Diego Christian and losing to Biola University.

Wilcox, a senior center, grabbed two rebounds and had no points in the win over San diego Christian. He scored one point and had two rebounds against Biola.

For the season, Wilcox is averaging 4.8 ppg and 5.3 rebounds per game.

William Jessup (17-9, 7-5) is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

David O’Brien (Bear River ‘16; Shasta College) and the Knights suffered a pair of losses last week, falling to Butte College and Feather River College

O’Brien, a freshmen guard, scored five points, grabbed four rebounds, doled out three assists and had three steals against Feather River. He tallied two points and had two assists against Butte.

For the season, O’Brien is averaging 6.6 points per game.

Shasta (7-17 overall, 4-5 conference) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Golden Valley Conference.

David Menary (Nevada Union ‘16; University of Redlands) and the Bulldogs had a tough week, losing conference games to University La Verne and Occidental College.

Menary, a freshmen forward, scored two points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in the game against La Verne. He scored four points against Occidental.

For the season, Menary is averaging 2.9 ppg and 3.2 rpg.

Redlands (7-15, 3-10) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sammy DeHart (Nevada Union ‘15; Chico State) and the Wildcats lost their only game last week, falling to San Marcos in overtime.

DeHart, a sophomore, scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in the game.

For the season, DeHart is averaging 5.8 ppg and 4.2 rpg.

Chico State (14-8, 9-7) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

Kaitlyn Reina (Bear River ‘14; Cal State San Marcos) and the Cougars split two games last week, beating Chico State in overtime and falling to Stanislaus State.

Reina, a junior forward, scored two points and grabbed four rebounds against Stanislaus. Against Chico, she had one point and three rebounds.

For the season, Reina is averaging 2.2 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game.

San Marcos (12-9, 9-7) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

WRESTLING

Will Sumner (Nevada Union ‘14; Utah Valley University) and the Wolverines lost their final home dual of the season, falling to conference foe Northern Colorado.

Sumner, a sophomore wrestling in the 184-pound class, lost his match by a 8-2 decision.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12 Conference.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email sports@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.