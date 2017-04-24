ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River, Nevada Union and FLC grads making impact at the next levels | TheUnion.com

Nerissa Eason, a 2016 Bear River graduate, and the Oregon State softball team claimed victory in two of three games with Stanford last week, and have now won four of their last six in Pac-12 play and five of seven overall.

Eason, a freshmen pitcher, appeared in two games last week. She earned her second save of the season in a 4-3 victory over the Cardinal, throwing 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run and striking out three.

She also pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief in an 8-6 extra inning loss. Eason gave up five hits, no earned runs and struck out three. She did not figure into the decision.

It has been an up and down season for the former Bear River star. Eason started the season with four straight wins as a starter, but has won only five games to go with 11 losses since. As of late, she has been putting in more innings as a reliever, earning two saves in the past six games. For the season, Eason has a 9-11 record overall with six complete games, four shutouts, 70 strikeouts, two saves and a 4.09 ERA.

Oregon State (24-19 overall, 6-9 conference) is a Division I school that competes in the Pac-12.

In Eason's time at Bear River, she was a four-year varsity player and a three-time Pioneer Valley League MVP. She notched a high school overall record of 70-21, had an ERA of 0.86 and struck out 1,002 batters. In her senior season, she was 22-1 with an ERA of 0.55 and 256 strikeouts.

Mikayla Laymance (Bear River '15; William Jessup University) and the Warriors swept a doubleheader with Biola University, and split a pair with Vanguard University last week.

Laymance, a sophomore catcher, started in the Warriors 12-8 victory over Biola and went 1-for-3 from the plate.

For the season, Laymance has started 17 games, is batting .200 and has a .976 fielding percentage.

William Jessup (18-17, 14-10) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Baseball

Josh Roenicke (Nevada Union 2001; Pericos de Puebla) had a strong outing for the Pericos de Puebla, helping them top the Diablos Rojos de Mexico.

Roenicke, a 6-foot, 3-inch, right-handed starter, tossed 5.2 innings, allowed nine hits and one earned run while striking out five. He did not figure into the decision.

For the season, Roenicke is 2-1in four starts with a 2.18 ERA. He has 18 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched.

The Pericos de Puebla (9-12) are a Triple-A minor league team that plays in the Mexican League.

Zach Welz (Bear River '11; Mobile BayBears) and the BayBears faced off with the Mississippi Braves five times and played two games of a five-game series with the Pensecola Blue Wahoos last week.

Welz, an outfielder, started all seven games, going 6-for-22 from the plate with five runs scored, three walks and an RBI.

For the season, Welz has started 14 games, has two doubles and is batting .196.

The BayBears (8-9) are a Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. They play in the Southern League's South Division.

Dalton Maxwell (Nevada Union '15; Menlo College) and the Oaks won four out of five games last week, topping Simpson University and William Jessup twice each last week.

Maxwell, a sophomore infielder, started four of those games last week, going 5-for-16 from the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

For the season, Maxwell is batting .325 with four home runs, 17 doubles and 38 RBIs.

Menlo (32-15, 16-10) is a NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

Tyler Houlihan (Nevada Union '12; University of Texas, Permian Basin) and the Falcons had a rough week, dropping all four of their games against Texas A&M, Kingsville.

Houlihan, a senior third baseman, started all four games and went 4-for-12 from the plate during that stretch.

For the season, Houlihan is batting .349 with 16 RBIs.

University of Texas, Permian Basin (8-33, 1-15) is a Division II school that plays in the Lone Star Conference.

Jakob Freele (Nevada Union '14; Northland College) and the Lumberjacks won three of four games last week, beating University of Northwestern (Minnesota) twice and taking one of two from Luther College.

Freele, a junior, started three games in the outfield and pitched the fourth game. From the plate, he went 6-for-15 with a double, a triple, seven runs scored and two RBIs. He also stole six bases. Freele took the loss in his only appearance on the mound, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing six earned runs.

For the season, Freele has started 22 games, is batting .349 and has a team-high 14 stolen bases.

Northland College (8-16, 3-3) is a Division III school that competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Hayden Piner (Forest Lake Christian '16; William Jessup University) took the mound for the Warriors once last week, facing Menlo College.

Piner, a freshmen left-handed starter, tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs while striking out three in a 5-3 extra inning win. Piner did not figure into the decision

For the season, Piner has started 11 games, has a 3-6 record and a 4.53 ERA.

William Jessup (10-30, 5-21) is a NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

Weston Gaddis (Nevada Union '16; Yuba College) and the 49ers beat Contra Costa College last week, but dropped three straight to Napa Valley College.

Gaddis, a freshmen infielder, started three games and went 2-for-7 from the plate with three RBIs and a run scored.

For the season, Gaddis has played in 27 games and is batting .214.

Fellow 2016 Nevada Union graduate and member of the Yuba College baseball team Andrew Schnitzius, a freshmen catcher, played in two games and went 0-for-6 with an RBI.

For the season, Schnitzius has played in 20 games and is batting .297.

Garrett O'Callaghan, a 2014 Nevada Union graduate and sophomore pitcher for Yuba College, took one of the losses against Napa, throwing six innings and allowing seven hits and two earned runs.

For the season, O'Callaghan has started 11 games, is 3-7 overall and has a 3.62 ERA.

Yuba College (10-25) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association's Bay Valley Conference.

Shane Soria (Forest Lake Christian '12; Westmont College) and the Warriors lost three of four games last week, falling to Saint Katherine College once and dropping two out of three to Biola University.

Soria, a senior outfielder, started two games and went 2-for-7 from the plate. For the season, Soria has played in 30 games and is batting .264.

Soria's younger brother Kyle Soria, a 2015 FLC graduate and freshmen catcher, played in one game and went 0-for-2. For the season, Kyle Soria has played in 20 games and is batting .235.

Westmont (25-19, 11-14) is a NAIA school that competes in the GSAC.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.