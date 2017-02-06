ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River alumnus David O’Brien makes big impact for Shasta Knights | TheUnion.com

David O’Brien, a 2016 Bear River graduate, had a breakout game for the Shasta College basketball team last week, leading the Knights past College of the Siskiyous, 97-63.

O’Brien, a freshmen guard, had a game-high 23 points, including seven made 3-pointers, to go with three assists, two steals and two rebounds in the win over Siskiyous.

O’Brien followed his 23-point performance with 19 points, including five made 3-pointers in a loss to Lassen College.

For the season, O’Brien is averaging 6.9 points per game. He is hitting from downtown at a 46.7 percent clip this season, which is tops among players in the California Community College Athletic Association, and sixth in the state.

Shasta (7-15 overall, 4-3 conference) plays in the CCCAA’s Golden Valley Conference.

While at Bear River, O’Brien was a three-year varsity starter and earned an All-Pioneer Valley League First Team honors in his junior and senior seasons. In his final season at Bear River, he led the Bruins in points (17.6 ppg), rebounds (5 rpg), assists (2.8 apg), steals (2.9 spg) and blocks (1.2 bpg). He also broke the school record for most steals in a season in his senior year.

Justin Beskeen (Bear River ‘13; Simpson University) and the Red Hawks split a pair of games last week, beating University of Antelope Valley and falling to La Sierra University.

Beskeen, a 6-foot, 6-inch junior, had 16 points and six rebounds in the win over Antelope Valley. He had three points and three rebounds against La Sierra.

For the season, Beskeen is averaging 6.8 ppg.

Simpson (5-19, 4-7) is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the California Pacific Conference.

Cody Wilcox (Nevada Union ‘11, William Jessup University) and the Warriors struggled last week, losing conference games to Hope International University and Vanguard University.

Wilcox, a senior center, had nine points and 10 rebounds in the loss to Hope International. He grabbed 11 rebounds and scored eight points in the loss to Vanguard.

For the season, Wilcox is averaging 5.2 ppg and 5.6 rebounds per game.

William Jessup (16-8, 6-4) is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

David Menary (Nevada Union ‘16; University of Redlands) and the Bulldogs dropped a couple of close conference games last week, losing to Chapman University, 66-64, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 69-64.

Menary, a freshmen forward, had eight points and three rebounds in the loss to Chapman. He scored five points and pulled down eight rebounds in the loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.

For the season, Menary is averaging 2.8 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Redlands (7-13, 3-8) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Sammy DeHart (Nevada Union ‘15; Chico State) and the Wildcats won a pair of league games last week, topping Sonoma State 61-56 in overtime and San Francisco State, 55-48.

DeHart, a sophomore, had eight points and seven rebounds against Sonoma, and scored four points and grabbed three rebounds against San Francisco.

For the season, DeHart is averaging 5.1 ppg and 4 rpg.

Chico State (14-7, 9-6) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

BASEBALL

Dalton Maxwell (Nevada Union ‘15; Menlo College) and the Oaks swept a four-game series with Shepherd University last week.

Maxwell, a sophomore infielder, started all four games, went 5-for-15 from the plate with five runs scored, three RBIs, two walks and a stolen base in the series.

Menlo (6-1) is a NAIA school that competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

Brandon O’Callaghan (Nevada Union ‘13; Holy Names University) and the Hawks split a four-game series with Cal State Dominguez Hills last week.

O’Callaghan, a senior, saw action in two games and went 0-for-1 from the plate.

Holy Names University is a NCAA Division II school that competes in the PacWest Conference.

Weston Gaddis (Nevada Union ‘16; Yuba College) and the 49ers dropped a pair of games last week, falling to Lassen College and Ohlone College.

Gaddis, a freshmen shortstop, started both games and went 2-for-5 from the plate with two walks, a run scored and an RBI.

Fellow Nevada Union graduate and member of the Yuba College baseball team Andrew Schnitzius, a freshmen catcher, saw action in both of the 49ers’ games. Schnitzius was 0-for-1 in two plate appearances with a run scored.

Yuba College (0-4) plays in the California Community College Athletic Association’s Bay Valley Conference.

WRESTLING

Will Sumner (Nevada Union ‘14; Utah Valley University) and the Wolverines went 1-1 in league duals last week, beating North Dakota State and losing to South Dakota State.

Sumner, a sophomore wrestling in the 184-pound class, won his match against North Dakota’s Tyler McNutt with a 6-5 decision. Sumner lost to South Dakota State’s Martin Mueller, 7-4.

Utah Valley University is a Division I school that competes in the Big 12.

