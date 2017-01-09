ALUMNI NOTEBOOK: Bear River alumnus Beskeen helps Simpson to rare win | TheUnion.com

Justin Beskeen, a 2013 Bear River graduate, and the Simpson University Red Hawks mens basketball team earned a rare win last week, beating La Sierra University, 69-60. The victory was just Simpson’s second of the season.

The Redhawks also lost to University of Antelope Valley, 84-80, last week.

Beskeen, a 6-foot, 6-inch junior, had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in the win over La Sierra. He scored 14 points and grabbed two rebounds in the loss to Antelope Valley.

For the season, Beskeen is averaging 6.9 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Simpson (2-15) is a member of the NAIA and competes in the California Pacific Conference.

Cody Wilcox, a 2011 Nevada Union graduate, and the William Jessup Warriors split a pair of games last week, beating Vanguard University, 75-71, and losing to Menlo College, 73-70.

Wilcox, a 6-foot, 8-inch, senior center, scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over Vanguard. He had nine points and two rebounds in the loss to Menlo.

For the season, Wilcox is averaging 5.3 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds per game.

William Jessup (12-5) is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and competes in the Golden State Athletic Conference.

David Menary, a 2016 Nevada Union graduate, and the University of Redlands Bulldogs lost all three of their games last week, falling to University of La Verne, 99-73, Claremont Mudd-Scripps, 75-59, and Chapman University, 70-69.

Menary, a freshmen forward, came off the bench in all three games and averaged 2.3 points and three rebounds per game.

For the season, Menary is averaging 1.7 points per game to go with three rebounds per game.

Redlands (4-8) is NCAA Division III school that plays in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

WOMENS BASKETBALL

Kaitlyn Reina, a 2014 Bear River graduate, and the San Marcos Cougars split two California Collegiate Athletic Association games last week, beating Cal State Monterey Bay, 58-52, and losing to Cal State East Bay, 59-44.

Reina, a junior forward, had four points and three rebounds in the win over Monterey Bay. She tallied one point and grabbed five rebounds in the loss to East Bay.

For the season, Reina is averaging 2.3 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game.

San Marcos (8-5) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the CCAA.

Sammy DeHart, a 2015 Nevada Union graduate, and the Chico State Wildcats lost their only game last week, falling to California State San Bernardino, 63-58.

DeHart, a sophomore, had four points and three rebounds in the loss.

For the season, DeHart has played in three games and is averaging two points and three rebounds per game.

Chico State (8-5) is a NCAA Division II team that competes in the CCAA.

SWIMMING

Lisa Ellis, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, helped the San Jose State swim team take third in a four-way meet with Rice, San Diego State and host UC San Diego last week.

Ellis finished in 11th place in the women’s 100 backstroke, 12th in the 200 back stroke and was a member of the 400 freestyle relay team that placed eighth.

Kendall Pawlowski, a 2013 Nevada Union graduate, and the UC Santa Cruz swim team competed in the Chuck Knorr Invitational last week.

Pawlowski placed third in the 500 yard freestyle event, sixth in the men’s 200 freestyle, 12th in the 100 freestyle, and helped the Banana Slugs take fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.

Patrick Herbert, a fellow 2013 Nevada Union graduate and member of the UC Santa Cruz swim team, placed third in the men’s 100 backstroke event.

Have we missed anyone? If you know of a college or professional athlete with local ties, email sports@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.